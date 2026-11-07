Tinubu seeks Rivers support, hails Wike-Fubara reconciliation

President Bola Tinubu has sought renewed support from Rivers State voters ahead of the January 16, 2027 presidential election, commending Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, for resolving their political differences.

Tinubu also thanked the people of Rivers State for their support during the 2023 presidential election, saying their votes contributed significantly to his emergence as President.

He spoke on Saturday at a campaign rally organised by the Rainbow Coalition, led by Wike, at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, Port Harcourt.

The President praised Fubara for what he described as maturity, understanding and respect for the intervention of political elders during the political crisis between the governor and Wike.

“During the political crisis caused by a misunderstanding in the family, I intervened on your behalf. I thank Governor Fubara, in particular, for his maturity, understanding, and respect for the wisdom of elders when we intervened.

“Fubara, you will not regret what you have done as long as all of us are alive,” Tinubu said.

On the economy, the President defended his administration’s reforms, insisting that they were placing the country on the path to prosperity.

He said the Federal Government was addressing inherited financial obligations, including unpaid pensions and gratuities, to ensure that more Nigerians benefited from economic recovery.

According to him, outstanding pension and salary liabilities in 27 of the 36 states have been cleared, making monthly payments more certain for beneficiaries.

“When those people talk about hunger, remember that I am cleaning up the mess they created. Atiku was one of them. Ask him how he built a private university while in office as Vice President in charge of our economy. Who funded the university for him? It was your money, your effort!” he said.

Tinubu also questioned the moral standing of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), to seek another opportunity to hold public office.

“A man without moral integrity, latitude, and ethics has no business holding public office,” he added.

The President also presented his manifesto for the 2027 election at the rally.

Speaking, Vice President Kashim Shettima urged political leaders and supporters in Rivers State and the South-South to support Tinubu’s re-election, citing the administration’s performance and commitment to the region.

Shettima said Nigeria’s economic indicators were improving, claiming that the country’s foreign reserves had risen from about $3.9 billion to $60 billion in approximately three years.

He also criticised opposition figures, describing Atiku as “intellectually malnourished” and the NDC presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as politically irrelevant and mediocre.

Fubara, in his remarks, pledged to mobilise three million votes for Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

The governor also declared his support for the Rainbow Coalition and acknowledged Wike’s leadership of the political group.

“Under the guidance and leadership of FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, we will deliver not less than three million votes for you,” Fubara said.

He thanked Tinubu for his intervention during the political crisis in the state, promising that Rivers would reciprocate the President’s support.

“Thank you, Mr President, for standing by us at a most difficult time. A good gesture deserves reciprocity. As you have stood by us, we will stand by you,” he said.

Earlier, Wike described the large turnout at the rally as evidence of Rivers State’s support for Tinubu’s re-election.

The FCT Minister said the rally was organised by Rivers residents without mobilisation from other states, insisting that the people had already made up their minds to support the President.

Wike also thanked Tinubu for appointing Rivers indigenes to positions in his administration and cited federal projects in the state, including the Bonny-Bodo Road and the Federal University of Environment in Ogoniland.

He claimed that the President had made no fewer than 47 political appointments from Rivers State, describing the appointments and federal projects as evidence of the administration’s commitment to the state.

The former Rivers governor also accused Rotimi Amaechi, a former governor of the state and ADC vice-presidential candidate, of failing to account for $39 million earmarked for the Karibi Whyte Specialist Hospital project, as well as funds allocated for fumigation in the state.

The rally, held at the 40,000-capacity Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, attracted political leaders and supporters, with the crowd reportedly spilling into surrounding areas.

Those in attendance included First Lady Oluremi Tinubu; wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima; Senate President Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda; and Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council, Abdulaziz Yari.

Also present were several governors, Senators Magnus Abe, Adams Oshiomhole and Ifeanyi Okowa, other members of the National Assembly, and the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Tinubu arrived in Port Harcourt from Akwa Ibom State, where he had earlier attended a political rally and commissioned projects executed by Governor Umo Eno’s administration.