Senate

…Senate considers revised appropriation, adjourns plenary till December 1

By Henry Umoru

The Senate has begun the repeal and re-enactment of the national budget, following President Bola Tinubu’s presentation of a proposal to reduce government expenditure and realign the appropriation with available resources and existing obligations.

As the Senate fast-tracked consideration of the President’s revised 2026 Appropriation Bill, the proposal scaled second reading, while the Senate also approved an additional N10.79 trillion in external borrowing to finance the budget deficit.

The revised appropriation proposal reduces the 2026 budget from the N68.3 trillion originally approved by the National Assembly to N66.1 trillion, while retaining the N31.4 trillion deficit and the N29.2 trillion borrowing plan.

The revised proposal, tagged “Transmission of FGN 2026 Appropriation Repeal and Enactment Bill and Revised 2026 Federal Government Fiscal Framework,” was presented by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

He said the proposal aligns the 2026 budget with existing obligations and available resources, adding: “It regularises certain NNPCL expenditures incurred on behalf of the Federation, addresses under-provided debt service obligations, recognises issued capital warrants and supplementary commitments, and provides for reforms to ministries, departments and agencies and special accounts.”

According to Tinubu, under the revised framework, aggregate expenditure is projected at N65.176 trillion, compared with N68.3 trillion in the approved budget.

Other highlights of the President’s request include projected Federal Government revenue of N33.7 trillion, including revenue from government-owned enterprises, and aggregate capital expenditure of N26.2 trillion.

Tinubu, who noted that the fiscal deficit remains unchanged at N31.4 trillion, equivalent to 5.6 per cent of GDP, said the adjustments would prioritise existing commitments and improve the credibility and execution of the capital budget while maintaining fiscal discipline.

“Planned new borrowing also remains at N29.2 trillion, comprising N18.4 trillion in domestic borrowing and N10.7 trillion in foreign borrowing.

“The proposed $7.7 billion in external borrowing, equivalent to approximately N10.3 trillion at an exchange rate of N1,346.5 to one US dollar, is intended to finance existing foreign borrowing provisions and does not increase the borrowing envelope,” he explained.

President Tinubu said the adjustments were intended to prioritise existing commitments, strengthen the credibility of the budget and improve capital budget implementation while maintaining fiscal discipline.

The letter read:

“The proposal aligns the 2026 budget with existing obligations and available resources. It regularises some NNPCL expenditures incurred on behalf of the Federation, addresses under-provided debt service obligations, recognises issued capital warrants and supplementary commitments, and provides for reforms to ministries, departments and agencies and special accounts.

“The MDA capital provision consists mainly of amounts already warranted. A few new MDA capital and overhead provisions were included as priority national interventions, particularly to complete critical projects, protect agricultural production, reduce production costs, improve farm use and enhance market access while addressing water vulnerability.

“Under the revised framework, aggregate expenditure is slated at N66.1 trillion, compared with N68.3 trillion in the approved budget. While projected Federal Government of Nigeria revenue, including revenue from government-owned enterprises, is N33.7 trillion, aggregate capital expenditure is N26.2 trillion. The fiscal deficit, including project-tied loans, remains unchanged at N31.4 trillion, equivalent to 5.6 per cent of our GDP.

“These adjustments prioritise existing commitments and improve the credibility and execution of the capital budget while maintaining fiscal restraints.

“Planned new borrowing also remains at N29.2 trillion, comprising N18.4 trillion in domestic borrowing and N10.7 trillion in foreign borrowing.

“The proposed $7.7 billion external borrowing is equivalent to approximately N10.3 trillion at an exchange rate of N1,346.5 to one US dollar. This is intended to finance the existing foreign borrowing provisions and does not increase the borrowing envelope.

“I therefore request the kind cooperation of the Senate for its judicious consideration and passage of the bill to facilitate early implementation of the revised budget and settlement of existing obligations.

“Please accept, distinguished Senate President and distinguished Senators, the assurances of my highest consideration.”

To speed up the process, the Upper Chamber temporarily suspended its rules, considered the presidential request and, after the bill scaled second reading, referred it to the Senate Committee on Appropriations, chaired by Senator Olamilekan Adeola (APC, Ogun West).

The Senate subsequently adjourned plenary until December 1 to enable the Committee on Appropriations to complete its work and present its report.

In his remarks, Senator Akpabio urged senators, particularly members of the Appropriations Committee, to suspend their campaign activities and concentrate on the urgent legislative assignment.

The decision followed a motion by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central), who sought the cooperation of his colleagues for the accelerated consideration of the presidential request after a closed-door session lasting about 30 minutes.

Bamidele argued that the urgency of the revised budget required expeditious legislative action to enable the Federal Government to address outstanding fiscal obligations and implement the appropriation before the expiration of the 2026 financial year on December 31.

In his lead debate on the revised budget, Bamidele said the review provided an opportunity to strengthen budget credibility by prioritising ongoing projects, settling legitimate outstanding obligations and avoiding the proliferation of new projects at the expense of existing commitments.

“I strongly believe that completing existing projects will provide greater economic value than continually commencing new ones without guaranteeing their completion.

“We must therefore insist on a transparent implementation framework, regular performance reports and effective monitoring by the National Assembly.

“The responsibility before us is both legislative and national. We must appreciate the necessity of ensuring that government commitments are honoured, development projects are completed and public resources are deployed in a manner that delivers tangible benefits to Nigerians,” he said.

Supporting the bill, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Solomon Adeola, said the proposed review was an effort to reposition the budget to make it more effective and efficient.

He assured the Senate that his committee would submit its report within one week, prompting Akpabio to consider suspending plenary to enable the 73-member committee to concentrate on the assignment.

Senator Garba Maidoki, who also supported the review, appealed for adequate funding of constituency projects and ongoing infrastructure interventions in rural communities.

He specifically requested the inclusion of the Bimini-Yauru to Zuru road project in Kebbi State, arguing that the N2 billion previously appropriated for the 80-kilometre road was inadequate.

He told the Senate that the road, when completed, would reduce incidents of banditry and other crimes along the route.

Contributing to the debate, Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, said the revision was about realigning priorities, which he described as necessary.

On his part, Akpabio said the exercise was a national priority that required lawmakers to put politics aside.

“We do not have time to waste,” the Senate President said, adding that the revised budget was intended to align government priorities with current realities and ensure that social services received the necessary attention.

Akpabio thereafter directed the Appropriations Committee chairman to liaise with the Budget Office to ensure that the project was captured in the revised budget.