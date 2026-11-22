President Bola Tinubu on Saturday in Ibadan said Nigerians’ sacrifices during a period of difficult economic reforms would soon give way to greater prosperity.

The President spoke at Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport, where traditional rulers and political leaders from the South-West received him ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally at Mapo Hall.

This is contained in a statement by the Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday.

Addressing the traditional rulers, led by the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Rasheed Ladoja, Tinubu thanked them for their support and prayers for the nation.

“Stay the course for the sake of progress and prosperity of our country, for you, for your children and great-great-grandchildren. Our children will benefit from what we are doing,” he said.

Tinubu said an indicator of greater economic prospects for Oyo State was the recent agreement with Chinese bus manufacturer Yutong to reopen the old Leyland Automobile Bus Assembly plant.

He said the planned vehicle assembly would stimulate economic activity in the state.

The Olubadan commended the President for his administration’s willingness to address difficult issues, including establishing the state police.

He said Tinubu’s performance, particularly in infrastructure development, had become a major selling point for candidates seeking election on the APC platform.

The traditional ruler cited the Ibadan-Ife, Ibadan-Abeokuta and other road projects, saying the interventions had reduced travel time and improved connectivity across the state.

He expressed optimism that Tinubu would consolidate his achievements if given another term.

The Olubadan also said the traditional institution was interested in securing a constitutional role, urging the President to give the matter serious consideration.

At the rally, Tinubu called for a moment of silence in honour of those who died in the boat accident in Bayelsa.

He said Vice-President Kashim Shettima would visit the state to commiserate with the victims’ families and the affected community.

Tinubu thanked Oyo residents for their support in the 2023 elections, urging them to continue voting for the APC at all levels.

He acknowledged the contributions of prominent APC leaders and stakeholders in the South-West, including former Osun Governor, Chief Bisi Akande, Chief Segun Osoba and other party elders.

The President urged voters not to be distracted by opposition parties, accusing them of seeking to take away what Nigerians had worked hard to acquire.

“There is a party out there parading themselves. Please don’t mind them and don’t listen to them. They are only interested in clearing what you have. Vote for APC from top to bottom,” he said.

Tinubu also inspected 800 vehicles procured by the South-West Development Commission to strengthen the region’s security architecture.

In his remarks, Gov. Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti, speaking on behalf of APC governors, urged South-West residents to unite behind Tinubu and other party candidates.

Oyebanji said the region had an important role in determining the presidential election outcome and urged voters to support Tinubu, Oyo APC governorship candidate Sen. Sarafadeen Ali and other party candidates.

Sen. Adams Oshiomhole recalled frequent strikes that disrupted academic sessions before Tinubu’s administration.

“For a long time now, a lecturer will teach you for two days, strike for three days. Is that not the truth? For four years, your academic calendar has not been interrupted,” he said.

Oshiomhole said Tinubu had deliberately prioritised university lecturers, adding that their salaries had been substantially increased.

He questioned how Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, the presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), would alter the administration’s education policies under his proposed plan to reset Nigeria.

The event was attended by Vice-President Kashim Shettima; First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu; Senate President Godswill Akpabio; Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin; Senate Majority Leader Opeyemi Bamidele; and governors of Ogun, Osun, Kwara, Imo, Ekiti and Ondo.

Also present were Minister of Power, Mr. Joseph Tegbe; Chairman of the Nigerian Revenue Service (NRS), Dr Zacch Adedeji; Oyo APC Chairman, Chief Moses Alake; among other dignitaries.