Obahiagbon

…On violence: Political disputations must be devoid of cranky ploys and political delinquency

By Nnamdi Ojiego

Honourable Patrick Obahiagbon, a former member of the House of Representatives, has a huge fan base, whether online or offline, due to his elegant way of using words to convey his messages. Currently, Obahiagbon is the Executive Director, Strategy and Commercial at the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC).

Before then, he was Chief of Staff to Senator Adams Oshiomhole when he was governor of Edo State, and Leader of the state House of Assembly.

In this interview, in his usual style of using bombastic words, he speaks on the state of the nation. Excerpts:

How do you assess the performance of the Tinubu administration more than three and a half years after it took office vis-à-vis the state of the economy?

In the last three years, President Tinubu has been doing all his best to cleanse the Augean stables he met. No doubt that his audacious attempts at economic reforms has brought in its wake some concomitant difficulties but this is only temporary given the fact that we are already witnessing the positive effects on our economy. All objective observers cannot but be consensus ad idem with me that the fuel subsidy removal in May 2023, the strict monetary policies targeted at combating inflation and the unification of the foreign exchange market which has largely ended multiple exchange rates have brought about an unprecedented success in macroeconomic stabilization. Let Nigerians be reassured that now that long standing economic distortions have been decisively tackled, investor confidence restored, external reserves reinvigorated, fiscal reforms addressed, Nigerians would begin to experience the benefits of these economic reforms in their purchasing power, going forward.

Some people believe the administration isn’t doing much to fix the power sector to jumpstart the economy. Your company, NDPHC, is an integral part of the power sector. As an insider, what can you tell us about the challenges the sector is facing?

If anything, this administration should be eulogized for the enormous capacity and intestinal fortitude it has demonstrated from day one in jumpstarting the economy by addressing both the short and long term issues in the power sector. President Tinubu and this administration must be panegyrized for its bold attempt in fixing the legacy problems it inherited from the previous administrations. The commitment of this administration to addressing the power imbroglio has been demonstrated by the 2023 Electricity Act which was one of the first laws put in place by this administration and the solar plexus of this bold law was not just the replacement of the 2005 Electricity and Power Sector Reform Act but it also brought about the promotion of private sector investments in the power sector and the decentralization of power generation, transmission and distribution inter alia. Legacy problems that previous administrations weren’t able to deal with such as rural electrification lacuna, metering incubus, regulatory uncertainty, the settlement of legacy debts, weak transmission network, pipeline vandalism and gas infrastructure attacks have been audaciously addressed by the President Tinubu administration. The ongoing reform in the power sector by this administration is a major work in progress.

How is the NDPHC contributing to reviving the power sector?



lt remains a fact too indubitable and irrefutable to be contested that NDPHC remains the biggest contributor in bringing about the resurgimento of added power generation capacity and built critical transmission and distribution infrastructure across the length and breadth of Nigeria. It remains one of the Federal Government’s most pivotal vehicles for expanding electricity ceramics. In recent times, NDPHC has escalated its focal hiceps and biceps on the supply of power directly to industrial and manufacturing clusters. Let us not also forget that NDPHC has executed a lot of distribution projects nationwide, including but not limited to distribution transformers, network reinforcement projects and injection substations. NDPHC continues to invest in the consolidation of transmission network such as grid expansion projects, high voltage transmission lines inter alia. The NIPP plants such as Omotosho in Ondo, lhovbor in Edo, Gbarain in Bayelsa and so many others continues to account for several thousand megawatts of installed generation capacity.

What is your take on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road which has come under heavy criticism? Critics say it is a misplaced priority, given our current economic realities as about half of the estimated cost of N15 trillion could have fixed existing dilapidated roads nationwide while the bulk of the money could have fixed the power sector if deployed.



No matter the objurgations against the project, one thing that you cannot take away from it is the strategic sagacity that came into its conception. Against the background of the fact that our very parlous and deleterious existing transport cadence has fundamentally escalated the cost of doing business, an up to date modern coastal express way could impact beneficially and positively on our economy in the long term. India, Morocco and Egypt are exempli gratia. Moreover, it has the capacity to open up tourism corridors along the Atlantic coast, coagulate coastal economies across several southern states and reduce travel time amongst others.

2027 polls are just around the corner and political attacks are festering. Should elections be a do-or-die affair?



Political disputations no matter how acerbic are a desideratum in overhauling the democratic machine in a democracy but it must be devoid of cranky ploys and political deliquence which includes resort to criminal apacheism. Physical violence, maiming and killing should be deprecated by every compos mentis homosapien.

In your usual style of using bombastic words to elevate discussions, will your party’s presidential candidate win the 2027 polls?

President Tinubu remains the political triton among the minnows in this election. His victory has become a matter of gargantuan inevitability as he has emerged to become the titanic leviathan poised to eclipse other presidential papoose pretenders to the throne.



l have no doubt at all that Edo State will return a thunderous victory for our presidential candidate given the performance of the Governor, His Excellency, Monday Okpewholo, and the love Edo people have for other leaders like Comrade Senator Adams Oshiomhole and the Minister for Regional Development, Hon. Abubakar Momoh, in the state.

After your stint in the House of Representatives, many of your fans were expecting you to move up in the hierarchy by possibly running for the deputy governorship or even governorship. What happened?



l continue to thank my fans for their visceral love and good wishes for me but like I have always asseverated, I am a robot in the hands of God and the Cosmic.

Your governor just celebrated his second year in office. What is your assessment of the administration?



Governor Monday Okpewholo has etched his name in gold in the areas of road infrastructure, improved security architecture, agriculture and rural development, education reforms, healthcare delivery. In two years of his administration, he has humbly and consistently focused on the pillars of his SHINE Agenda.

As noted earlier, you are noted for using bombastic words with your videos often times going viral. But for some time now, we haven’t seen anything like that. What do you say to your fans?



Please reassure my fans on my behalf that the bonds that agglutinate us shall coruscate insaecula saeculorum.