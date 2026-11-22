President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s commitment to strengthening public tertiary institutions through infrastructure interventions, student financing and policies supporting uninterrupted academic calendars.

Tinubu said this during the grand finale of the 37th Convocation ceremony of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA) on Saturday in Akure.

The ceremony featured conferment of postgraduate degrees on 1,173 graduands and the decoration of the scholars as Professors Emeriti.

The President, represented by Prof. Olatunde Ajagbonna of the National Universities Commission (NUC), said his administration recognised universities as vital to scientific, technological and economic progress.

“My administration recognises the critical role of universities in national development and has continued to support our tertiary institutions through interventions in infrastructure, equipment, research facilities, laboratories, lecture theatres and student accommodation.

“In furtherance of our commitment to student welfare, the Federal Government is also supporting the construction of 1,500-capacity hostel at FUTA in partnership with private sector organisations.

“In the education sector, I remain committed to ensuring that no Nigerian student is denied access to tertiary education on account of financial difficulties.

“The commitment informed the establishment of Nigerian Education Loan Fund(NELFUND) by my government, which provides financial assistance to eligible students in public tertiary institutions, including support for their upkeep,” he said.

Tinubu noted that economic reforms had yielded growth above four per cent in 2026 across oil and non-oil sectors, urging judicious use of federal interventions.

He urged the private sector and development partners to collaborate with FUTA in engineering, agriculture, healthcare, artificial intelligence and information technology to drive innovation and job creation.

In his goodwill message, Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State, represented by Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun, congratulated the graduands and commended the vice-chancellor’s leadership.

Aiyedatiwa said the state government would continue to partner with and support FUTA in achieving its aspirations and advancing human capital development.

Earlier, FUTA Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Adenike Oladiji, said the event marked the fourth and final convocation of her tenure as the eighth substantive vice-chancellor since May 2022.

Oladiji said the university sustained a stable academic calendar and achieved NUC accreditation for its College of Health Sciences.

She said FUTA had no abandoned projects, reporting 21 completed projects and 24 ongoing projects, alongside agricultural expansion, a 5,000-layer poultry revamp and a revitalised feed-mill.

Giving a breakdown of the 1,173 postgraduate graduands, Oladiji said 641 received Master’s degree and 225 bagged Postgraduate Diploma.

She added that 173 earned Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree, 131 graduated from the School of Professional Development, and three received Master of Philosophy (M.Phil) degree.

She announced that Prof. Felix Akinyosoye and Prof. Thomas Ofuya would be decorated as Professors Emeriti.

Prof. Akinyosoye was decorated as Professor Emeritus of Microbiology, Food Fermentation and Zymology, while Prof. Ofuya was decorated as Professor Emeritus of Crop Entomology.

Also speaking, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr Olugbenga Awe, congratulated the graduands and the two decorated Professors Emeriti.

Awe urged the graduands to approach their future with intellectual humility and apply their knowledge to improve institutions and solve societal challenges.