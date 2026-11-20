President Bola Tinubu

By Henry Ojelu

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to respecting court judgments.



He also conferred the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, GCON, Nigeria’s second-highest national honour, on renowned lawyer, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN.

President Tinubu at the launch of a six-volume book, Wole Olanipekun Through the Cases, organised to celebrate the senior lawyer’s 75th birthday, 50 years at the Bar and 35 years as an SAN, said: “Our administration respects court judgments, even the ones we do not enjoy reading. We do not denigrate, attack or intimidate the judiciary. A government that bullies its judges only weakens its own foundation.

“This administration passed the Judicial Officeholder Salary and Allowances Act 2024, reversing over 15 years of stagnation and delivering a 300 percent increase in the salaries of our Judicial Officers of the Superior Court of record.

“We are not yet at our desired designation. But significant work is in progress, and the brighter future is now in closer view. We will be there, my Lordship. Our administration respects court judgment, even the one we do not enjoy reading.

“We do not denigrate, attack or intimidate the judiciary,” President Tinubu reassured.

Tinubu urged stakeholders in the justice sector to promote Nigeria as a business-friendly destination, stressing that timely judgments could strengthen investor confidence.

“Every timely judgment is an advertisement for the Nigerian economy,” he said.

He congratulated Olanipekun on his professional milestones, noting that the senior lawyer had positively impacted Nigeria and humanity through his legal practice and mentorship.

Tinubu described Olanipekun as a phenomenal Nigerian and outstanding advocate who had upheld the traditions of excellence in the legal profession.

The President also acknowledged the lawyer’s decades of loyalty and friendship, disclosing that Olanipekun had led his legal team for decades.

“On a personal note, I celebrate decades of loyalty, friendship, commitment and reciprocity between Wole Olanipekun and I. He has led my legal team for decades. In politics, friends come and go. Wole came, and Wole stayed,” he said.



Tinubu said Olanipekun also led the legal teams that defended three of his predecessors when their election victories were challenged.

He said the senior lawyer had consequently served as lead counsel to four successive Nigerian presidents since 2007, describing the record as unprecedented.

“Presidents change. Parties change. The Lead Counsel remains,” he said.

President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio lauded President Tinubu for his commitment to justice, democracy, and national development.

He assured the President that the National Assembly will continue to support all legal instruments that will promote justice, democracy and the rule of law. He also commended Chief Olanipekun for his contributions to the legal profession.

Similarly, the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Kudirat Kere-Ekun, praised Wole Olanipekun for his immense contributions to the legal profession, believing that the publications being unveiled will further contribute to the intellectual depth, advocacy and enrichment of the nation’s jurisprudence.

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Justice Minister, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, also spoke glowingly of Olanipekun and recalled several times they collaborated in court. As a lawyer, you don’t want to be on the opposite side of Chief Olanipekun, he said.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State eulogised Wole Olanipekun for enriching the legal profession, saying Ekiti State was proud of him.

Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, also gave a goodwill message.

Chief Wole Olanipekun recalled his personal relationship with President Tinubu over the years and commended the President for his steadfastness, advocacy for democracy, and sacrifices. He revealed that at one such meeting, the President taught him the difference between legal and political jurisprudence.

In his keynote address titled “The Rule of Law As a Catalyst for Private Sector Growth”, Tony Elumelu said the rule of law was vital to private sector growth and attraction of foreign investment, as entrepreneurs and investors were concerned about the right application of law as well as fair and speedy arbitration.

According to him, trust is the currency that underpins economic activities and determines whether citizens cooperate with government, investors commit capital and businesses expand.

Oyedele said: “Trust is the one currency that sits beneath all the other currencies. When trust is strong, citizens cooperate, capital flows, businesses invest, and reforms get a fair hearing. When trust is weak, even sound policies meet suspicion, and every explanation sounds like an excuse.”

The minister said the economic consequences of negative narratives were often overlooked, adding that the country could lose investments and valuable human capital when its public image was dominated by stories of failure and hopelessness.



He cited damaging perceptions expressed in phrases such as “Nigeria is finished,” “Nigeria is a scam,” and “Nigeria happened to me,” warning that such narratives could influence investment decisions and undermine confidence in the country’s economic prospects.

Oyedele further explained that the cost was beyond reputational damage as, according to him, investors demand higher returns to compensate for perceived risks, postponement of expansion plans by businesses and seeking of opportunities elsewhere by talented Nigerians.

He, however, acknowledged that citizens had the right to expose government failures, demand accountability and draw attention to the difficulties they faced.

Responsible communication, he insisted, must not be confused with suppressing criticism, stressing that the country’s story must reflect both its challenges and progress.

“Government and businesses cannot rely on publicity to conceal poor performance or substitute communication for service delivery. We cannot communicate our way out of conflicts,” he said.

PR can’t cover bad leadership, global experts warn

Meanwhile, global public relations experts have warned governments and corporate organisations to stop using PR, propaganda or strategic messaging to hide leadership failures.

Trust, they said, could not be bought with publicity but earned through integrity, accountability and actions that match promises.

The warning came at a session on Ethical Leadership and Trust in a Divided World at the ongoing 2026 World Public Relations Forum, WPRF, organised in Abuja by the Global Alliance for Public Relations and Communication Management and the Nigeria Institute of Public Relations.

The panel featured the Alliance’s regional council chairs for Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa, Middle East and South Asia, and North America, and moderated by Chimdi Neliaku, Chair of the NIPR Young Professionals Hub.

For Europe, Global Alliance Vice President and Chair of its European Regional Council, Silvia Arto, said ethical leadership was shown in personal conduct, not public declarations.

To me, ethical leadership is lead by example. It’s walk the talk. It’s integrity,” she said, adding that integrity meant doing what was right, even when nobody was watching.

From Asia-Pacific, the chair, Jaffri Osman, said effective leadership required more than intellectual intelligence, adding that motional and social intelligence matter just as much in building relationships across diverse communities.



“Trust is built by leaders who understand beyond IQ. They have to understand EQ and SQ,” he said.

Using Malaysia’s Sarawak region as an example of multicultural coexistence, Osman said professionals must understand local cultures, traditions and relationships to influence communities responsibly.

For Africa, Chair Ms Irene Lungu Chipili identified political messaging, democratic competition and misinformation as major threats to public confidence.

She questioned whether citizens could trust messages from political parties and governments, arguing that the credibility of the messenger was as important as the information.

From the Middle East and South Asia, Chair Serra Gorpe said accountability, transparency and stakeholder engagement were essential to institutional legitimacy.

“Legitimacy is accountability, transparency, stakeholder communication, engagement,” she said.

Gorpe called for stronger ethics education in universities, urging institutions to use regional case studies rather than relying predominantly on Western textbooks.