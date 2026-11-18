President Tinubu

‎By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has received the Constitution (Sixth Alteration) Bill, which seeks to establish state police in Nigeria.

‎The bill was formally transmitted to him today by his Special Advisers on Senate and House of Representatives Matters, Senator Basheer Lado and Dr Wasiu Olanrewaju-Smart.

‎This was disclosed via a statement by the Chief of Staff to the PresPolice and Chairman, Presidential Working Group on State Police, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

‎According to the statement, “All 36 State Houses of Assembly have approved the Bill, exceeding the constitutional requirement of at least 24 States, representing two-thirds of the 36 States, as stipulated in Section 9(2) of the Constitution.”

‎It further stated that President Tinubu will review the Constitution Alteration Bill in consultation with the Attorney-General of the Federation.

‎”He will assent to the bill at a formal signing ceremony,” it added.

‎Meanwhile, Honourable Gbajabiamila, has said that the Presidential Working Group on State Police, which he chairs, with the support of the Policy Advisory Committee, has undertaken extensive stakeholder engagement and nationwide consultations towards developing a draft National Policing Bill.

‎”The draft bill has been submitted to the Federal Ministry of Justice for legislative drafting validation. Upon receipt of the validated version, the Working Group will review it and present it, alongside its report, to Mr President for consideration,” he said.

‎The former Speaker of the House of Representatives stated, “President Tinubu expresses his appreciation to the President of the Senate, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, members of the National Assembly, the Clerk to the National Assembly, the 36 State Governors, the State Houses of Assembly, and all Nigerians who have demonstrated a shared commitment to addressing the nation’s security challenges.”

‎

‎