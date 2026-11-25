By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

MAIDUGURI — President Bola Tinubu has pledged that his administration will do everything possible to secure the release of about 70 schoolchildren abducted from Mussa Primary School and Government Technical School, Lassa, in Askira-Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

Tinubu made the pledge on Wednesday in Maiduguri while addressing supporters at the All Progressives Congress (APC) North-East Zonal Rally held at the El-Kanemi Sports Centre.

The President said his administration remained committed to rescuing the children abducted by suspected Boko Haram terrorists and defeating insurgency in the North-East.

“We shall do everything possible to rescue the schoolchildren abducted in Mussa and Lassa communities,” he said.

The abductions, which occurred in the first quarter of 2026, involved more than 30 children, including toddlers, from Mussa and over 40 students from Lassa.

Tinubu also acknowledged the sacrifices of military personnel and other security operatives, particularly those serving on the frontline, assuring them of government support in the fight against terrorism.

“The present administration under my leadership acknowledges the sacrifices of troops, especially those at the frontline. Therefore, government would do its best to support our security operatives to defeat terrorism in this region,” he said.

On his second-term ambition, the President thanked the people of the North-East for their support for the APC-led administration, promising to consolidate on its achievements if re-elected in 2027.

He described Vice-President Kashim Shettima, who hails from Borno State, as a dependable ally and commended Governor Babagana Zulum for his administration’s development efforts.

Tinubu particularly cited the newly constructed International Conference Centre in Maiduguri and other projects he commissioned during his visit.

Earlier, Zulum thanked the President for choosing Maiduguri as the venue for the zonal rally, expressing satisfaction with the large turnout and orderly conduct of APC supporters.

He said Borno State had benefited significantly from the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The governor disclosed that the Federal Government had commenced construction of the Gombe-Biu-Maiduguri road, while also highlighting the establishment of the Federal Polytechnic, Monguno; Federal College of Education, Gwoza; and Federal University of Agriculture and Entrepreneurship, Bama.

Zulum urged residents of Borno and other states in the North-East to vote for APC candidates at all levels in the 2027 general elections.

The rally attracted seven governors from the region, including Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

Also in attendance were the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu; wife of the Vice-President, Nana Shettima; former governors; ministers; members of the National Assembly and other APC stakeholders.