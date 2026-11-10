Tinubu orders implementation of youth confab resolutions

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Federal Ministry of Youth Development to translate outcomes of the 2026 National Youth Conference into concrete government action, demanding measurable results and clear accountability from officials.

Tinubu gave the directive on Monday at the conference’s closing ceremony at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, represented him at the event.

The ministry said this in a statement signed by Nwachukwu Christian, Assistant Director, for the Director of Information and Public Relations, on Monday.

Tinubu directed Youth Development Minister Ayodele Olawande to work with relevant ministries, state governments, private sector organisations and development partners to prepare a framework for implementing the conference’s recommendations nationwide.

He said the framework must outline clear priorities, assigned responsibilities, realistic timelines and measurable indicators to ensure effective implementation of the conference recommendations and strengthen accountability across participating government institutions.

Tinubu also insisted that young Nigerians must participate actively in implementing and monitoring the decisions, emphasising that their involvement should extend beyond consultations to meaningful participation in actual government decision-making processes.

“The real test of this conference begins after today. I do not want the recommendations of this conference to become another report gathering dust on government shelves,” he said.

He said Nigerian youths must not merely be invited to discussions but should also occupy meaningful roles in implementing decisions affecting their future, ensuring their voices influence government policies and programmes.

Acknowledging challenges confronting young Nigerians, Tinubu identified unemployment, rising living costs, limited educational opportunities, inadequate access to finance and insecurity as major concerns requiring sustained government attention and practical interventions.

He said his administration understood their concerns, adding that ongoing reforms and investments in education, skills development, innovation and entrepreneurship were designed to expand opportunities for young Nigerians.

“These initiatives such as the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, Three Million Technical Talent programme, YouthCred and Nigerian Youth Academy are interventions aimed at empowering young people,” Tinubu said.

He, however, emphasised the need to ensure that skills acquisition translated into employment, innovation attracted investments and young entrepreneurs gained improved access to financing to establish and expand sustainable businesses.

Tinubu commended the ministry’s conference planning committee and participating young Nigerians, saying they had demonstrated their capacity to contribute meaningful ideas and practical solutions towards national development.

Earlier, Olawande said the conference produced an 18-point action agenda covering six priority areas, following nationwide virtual consultations and physical deliberations involving young Nigerians.

Olawande said the conference provided an important platform for strengthening youth participation in national decision-making and ensuring their concerns informed government policies, programmes and development priorities across the country.

“For the first time in the history of this country, the youth can feel the government, see the government, and touch the government,” he said.

He said the recommendations would be pursued through relevant executive, legislative and judicial channels, while the ministry would engage stakeholders to secure the necessary institutional support.

The minister appreciated Tinubu for providing the platform, describing the conference as an opportunity for young Nigerians to move beyond expressing concerns and contribute directly to solutions.

Delivering the keynote address, Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, urged young Nigerians to participate actively in shaping the country’s economic future through constructive engagement and innovation.

Oyedele warned that negative perceptions and distorted narratives about Nigeria could discourage investments, weaken economic confidence and undermine opportunities for employment, entrepreneurship and sustainable national development.

“A factory that is not built means jobs that are not created,” he said, urging participants to embrace constructive engagement, innovation and practical solutions to national challenges.

He emphasised the need to translate economic progress into tangible benefits through increased investments, production, job creation and shared prosperity, ensuring Nigerians experience meaningful improvements in their livelihoods.

The statement said the conference, convened by the Tinubu administration, brought together young Nigerians from across the country and the diaspora to deliberate on national issues and make recommendations.

It said the conference focused on strengthening youth participation in governance, economic development and nation-building, with its outcomes expected to guide policies and programmes affecting young Nigerians nationwide.

“With Tinubu’s directive, attention is now focused on developing an implementation framework to translate the recommendations into concrete government actions, with youths expected to participate in the process,” it said. (NAN)