VP Shettima

Vice-President Kashim Shettima has dismissed allegations that President Bola Tinubu is hostile towards the Igbo, citing his son Seyi’s marriage to a woman with Igbo heritage as evidence of his affinity with the ethnic group.

Shettima made the remark on Thursday at the All Progressives Congress’ SoluTinubu 2027 campaign rally in Awka, Anambra State, where he appealed to the South-East to support Tinubu’s re-election bid.

“President Tinubu is a friend of Ndigbo. His son, Seyi, is married to a lady of Igbo extraction. If he hates the Igbo, he couldn’t have allowed his son to marry an Igbo lady,” he said.

The vice-president added that the Igbo remained an important part of Nigeria, saying, “So we are essentially one people. The Igbos are an essential component of the Nigerian configuration.”

Seyi Tinubu is married to Layal Jade Tinubu, a Nigerian-Lebanese entrepreneur and philanthropist whose maternal heritage is linked to Anambra State.

The couple married in August 2016, with celebrations held in Lagos and at Villa Erba, Lake Como, Italy. Their Italian wedding ceremony took place on August 10, 2016.