Tinubu Northern Youth Forum dumps president, backs Atiku

By Christopher Ameh, Bauchi

The Tinubu Northern Youth Forum has announced its decision to withdraw support for President Bola Tinubu and back former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The group also announced a change of identity, adopting the name Arewa Youth For Atiku (AYA) as part of its new political direction.

The decision was contained in a statement signed by Adamu Jikan Manu on behalf of the group on November 13, 2026.

According to the statement, the formal endorsement of Atiku, declaration of support and official defection to the African

Democratic Congress (ADC) will take place on Saturday, November 14, at the party’s North-East Strategic Office in Azare, Bauchi State.

The ceremony will be led by the group’s Convener, Hon. Auwal Ibrahim Sansani, CNA.

The group said its transition from Tinubu Northern Youth Forum to Arewa Youth For Atiku was intended to provide a broader platform for youth engagement, political awareness, community outreach and participation in the democratic process across Northern Nigeria.

It called on its members, supporters, community and religious leaders, youth and women organisations, students, market associations, professionals and other stakeholders to attend the declaration ceremony.

The statement said the group believed Nigeria needed responsible leadership, national unity, effective governance and meaningful citizens’ participation.

It also urged Nigerians who shared its vision to join its campaign for peaceful and democratic participation ahead of the 2027 general election.

The group concluded its statement with the slogan: “Join the Atiku Train. Vote Atiku, Save Nigeria.”