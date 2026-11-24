By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — President Bola Tinubu has forwarded the nomination of Agboola Lukman Dabiri to the Senate for screening and confirmation as Commissioner representing the South-West at the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

Tinubu’s request was conveyed in a letter read on the floor of the Senate on Monday by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

In the letter, the President said the nomination was made pursuant to subsection 4 of the National Assembly Service Commission Act 2014.

“I am pleased to forward for confirmation by the Senate the appointment of Agboola Lukman Dabiri as Commissioner representing South-West at the National Assembly Service Commission.

“While I hope that the Senate will consider and confirm the nominee in its usual expeditious manner, please accept, Distinguished Senate and Distinguished Senate President, the assurances of my highest consideration,” Tinubu said.

The President urged the Senate to consider and confirm Dabiri’s nomination.

Akpabio disclosed that the nominee’s curriculum vitae was attached to the letter for the lawmakers’ reference.

He subsequently referred the request to the Senate Committee on Establishment, which is expected to report back to the chamber within two weeks.

The Senate President said the timeframe was considered appropriate given the current campaign period.

Dabiri is expected to replace Taiwo Oluga, who resigned from the commission to contest in the 2027 general elections.