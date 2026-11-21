Urges graduates to be creative, enterprising

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that no student will be denied access to tertiary education because of financial constraints.

The President gave the assurance at the 37th convocation ceremony of the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), where he said the establishment of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) was a deliberate step towards removing financial barriers to higher education.

Tinubu, who was represented by Prof. Olatunde Peter Ajagbonna of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Abuja, said NELFUND provides financial support, including upkeep allowances, to eligible students in public tertiary institutions.

He pledged that his administration would continue to strengthen the scheme to guarantee equitable access to university education.

“My administration is equally committed to ensuring uninterrupted academic calendars and timely completion of academic programmes,” Tinubu said.

He disclosed that the Federal Government had prioritised the welfare of staff in public tertiary institutions, leading to the conclusion and signing of agreements with various staff unions, with financial backing already provided for their implementation.

“I believe that sustained dialogue and mutual understanding are essential to industrial harmony and stability in our institutions.

“I therefore urge all staff of our tertiary institutions to reciprocate the government’s commitment through dedication, professionalism and diligence,” he said.

The President charged lecturers, researchers and other university workers to remain focused on imparting relevant knowledge, practical skills and sound values to students to produce competent, innovative and responsible graduates capable of thriving in a rapidly changing world.

He said Nigeria was blessed with enormous human and natural resources, adding that universities must take the lead in harnessing them.

“I expect institutions such as FUTA to strengthen research, develop home-grown technologies and promote productive partnerships with industry.

“These efforts are essential to economic diversification, technological advancement and the emergence of a knowledge-driven economy,” Tinubu said.

Addressing the graduating students, the President urged them to take advantage of opportunities emerging from the ongoing transformation of the economy.

“Be creative, adaptable and enterprising. Do not allow present challenges to limit your aspirations.

“Rather, use your knowledge and skills to create opportunities, generate wealth and contribute to building a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

Tinubu also called on Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora, the private sector and development partners to support national development, stressing that building a prosperous and globally competitive Nigeria required the commitment, cooperation and sacrifice of all stakeholders.

“Let us work together in the overriding interest of our country and future generations,” he added.

In her address, the Vice-Chancellor of FUTA, Prof. Adenike Oladiji, commended the Federal Government for its interventions in the institution, saying they had significantly improved teaching, learning, research and administrative capacity.

According to her, the interventions had upgraded critical infrastructure, enhanced the quality and functionality of academic facilities, expanded opportunities for practical training and research, strengthened institutional capacity and reinforced the university’s ability to fulfil its mandate as a leading centre of technological education, research and innovation in Nigeria.

Oladiji disclosed that almost all academic programmes in the university had secured full accreditation from the NUC.

“This strong regulatory validation underscores our commitment to institutional quality, providing the bedrock upon which our specialised research hubs thrive. Chief among these is the prestigious Centre of Excellence in Food Security, proudly domiciled within our School of Agriculture and Agricultural Technology (SAAT),” she said.

She said the university’s Teaching and Research Farm had institutionalised progressive models in agribusiness, sustainable land use and practical training.

“We have successfully scaled our core oil-palm operations from an initial 18 acres to 61 acres of thriving plantation, establishing a resilient resource that currently hosts over 1,200 productive trees plus another 1,000 newly established trees,” she said.

Oladiji added that the university launched an agricultural diversification programme in August, establishing advanced greenhouses for high-yield tomato and bell pepper production.

“Simultaneously, we planted over 500 improved prolific oil-palm seedlings and 500 Malayan dwarf coconut seedlings, closely followed by the development of brand-new cocoa and cassava plantations to secure a long-term research and production base,” she said.

Also speaking, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr. Olugbenga Akande Awe, commended the Tinubu administration for its attention to the development of tertiary education in Nigeria.

“The advancement of universities is fundamental to the nation’s aspirations for technological innovation, economic diversification and sustainable development.

“We are grateful for the courtesies extended to FUTA and for the approval of your representation at this important academic gathering,” Awe said.

He said the Governing Council recognised the importance of the Federal Government’s role in strengthening public universities through policy direction, institutional support and investment in critical infrastructure.

“We assure Your Excellency of our commitment to responsible governance and to supporting initiatives that advance the objectives of your Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in education, research, innovation and human capital development.

“We therefore remain steadfast in our commitment to sustaining the confidence reposed in FUTA through the production of competent graduates, advancing research and contributing practical solutions to the challenges confronting our nation,” he said.