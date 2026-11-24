…PDP chieftain urges Ogun residents to mobilise votes, cautions against political violence

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

ABEOKUTA — Convener of the Alternative Movement and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Otunba Segun Showunmi, has dismissed calls for President Bola Tinubu to participate in a presidential debate ahead of the 2027 general elections, arguing that the President has sufficiently communicated his policies, programmes and vision to Nigerians.

Showunmi, who is also a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, maintained that a presidential debate was unnecessary, insisting that Tinubu’s policy direction and philosophy of governance were already clear to the electorate.

He argued that the primary purpose of a presidential debate was to enable voters to understand candidates’ policies, programmes and development agendas, a responsibility he said Tinubu had already fulfilled through his engagements with Nigerians.

“When it comes to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, his policy direction is very clear. We are now on the journey to prosperity. His guiding principles of governance are equally clear: an inclusive, united and indivisible Nigeria that works for everyone,” he said.

Describing Tinubu’s leadership style as accessible, relatable, pragmatic and intelligent, Showunmi said the President was under no obligation to participate in a debate merely to satisfy public expectations.

“Even if we were to bring the candidates together for a debate, who exactly would he be debating? Is it Peter Obi, who, when asked a question, will run to Malaysia, or the other man, whose name I would rather not mention?” he asked.

He added: “The debate has already conducted itself.”

Showunmi, however, acknowledged that the final decision on whether to participate in a presidential debate rested with Tinubu, saying the President could either engage his opponents or rely on his previous interactions with the electorate.

“If the President decides to participate in a debate, that is entirely up to him. If he decides that he has already engaged with the people at a level where they understand his message, that is also his prerogative,” he said.

He likened calls for Tinubu to debate opposition candidates to asking a headmaster to participate in a speaking contest with primary school pupils.

Turning to the party’s electoral preparations in Ogun State, Showunmi urged residents to prioritise grassroots mobilisation and voter participation rather than become distracted by political arguments.

He said the immediate challenge facing the campaign team was to ensure that Tinubu secured a substantial share of the votes in Ogun State.

“His victory is no longer in question; we are winning. What we are working towards now is ensuring that our numbers are also respectable,” he declared.

Showunmi questioned why Ogun State, with an estimated 3.5 million votes, should fail to record an impressive electoral performance compared with other states.

“When you look at the numbers from other states, some people will record one million votes, while others will record two million. Why should we behave like illiterates in Ogun State when we have 3.5 million votes?” he queried.

He called on residents to intensify mobilisation, encourage eligible voters to participate and ensure peaceful conduct on election day.

Showunmi also expressed optimism that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would conduct a credible election capable of strengthening Nigeria’s democratic image before the international community.

“The earlier we come out and motivate ourselves to participate on that one day, the better. That is all I am asking of them. By the grace of God Almighty, we will secure the maximum number of available votes in Ogun State,” he said.

On the political dynamics in Ogun State, Showunmi reaffirmed his commitment to following the political direction of Governor Dapo Abiodun while maintaining his support for Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

He said his loyalty to the President was unquestionable, citing his membership of two presidential campaign councils.

“What we know is that I have told my people that wherever Governor Dapo Abiodun goes, I will follow. I have also specifically told them that, when it comes to the presidential campaign, they do not even need to ask where I stand, considering that I am a member of two critical campaign councils of the President,” he said.

Showunmi explained that his immediate responsibility was to mobilise support for Tinubu while awaiting further political instructions from the Ogun State governor.

“Therefore, I have come here to mobilise them on behalf of the President while waiting for Governor Dapo Abiodun to tell me who else he wants me to support,” he stated.

Speaking on the Rainbow Coalition, a political platform reportedly comprising individuals from different political parties supporting Tinubu, Showunmi said the initiative had created an opportunity for broader political cooperation.

He noted, however, that the coalition’s political identity in Ogun State appeared closely associated with Governor Abiodun.

“As far as we are concerned, those who have created what they call the Rainbow Coalition have provided a platform for people from other political parties to come together and support the President,” he said.

“However, as far as Ogun State is concerned, I have a feeling that the Rainbow is the Rainbow of Dapo Abiodun.”

Showunmi also called for an end to political violence and the use of young people to perpetrate criminal activities, urging parents, families and community leaders to take responsibility for the conduct of their members.

He argued that those who instigated ordinary citizens to engage in violence should be held accountable, noting that perpetrators were often members of the same communities rather than outsiders.

“Angels do not kill people, and neither do the children of the Pope come here carrying sticks. More often than not, they are our own children and our own people, instigated by characters I describe as scallywags,” he said.

He added that anyone who instigated ordinary people to engage in criminal activities deserved to be condemned.

Showunmi urged politicians and their supporters not to allow electoral contests and political disagreements to destroy relationships or destabilise communities, reminding them that elections were temporary and political opponents would continue to coexist after the polls.

“At the end of the day, elections come once every four years. After we have conducted this election and Bola Ahmed Tinubu has won overwhelmingly, another election will still come,” he added.

He also cautioned APC supporters against complacency, saying his political engagements outside Ogun State had convinced him that Tinubu enjoyed substantial support in other parts of the country.

“I am even afraid that the President may secure more votes in the North than here, despite the reason I have been appealing to my people,” he said.

“I have been around, and the support for him out there is massive. I do not want a situation where the support at home, or the numbers we record here, become disappointingly low because of our attitude.”

He renewed his appeal to eligible voters across Ogun State to intensify grassroots mobilisation, shun violence and participate actively in the electoral process.