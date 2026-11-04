Photos: ADC supporters rally in large numbers for campaign flag-off in Sokoto

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

The slogan “Tinubu Must Go” reverberated across the venue of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential campaign flag-off along Illorin Road in Sokoto metropolis on Wednesday, as supporters of the opposition party expressed their opposition to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The slogan, which became a recurring chant among the crowd, reflected the determination of ADC supporters to mobilise Nigerians for political change and challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the polls.

The chant gained momentum as supporters, many of whom had travelled from different parts of Sokoto State, expressed solidarity with the ADC and its presidential candidate, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

The rally also provided an opportunity for supporters to express dissatisfaction with the Tinubu administration, particularly over the economic challenges confronting Nigerians and persistent security concerns affecting communities across the country.

The development highlighted the ADC’s efforts to strengthen its support base in Sokoto State and mobilise grassroots support ahead of the 2027 general elections.

As the party intensifies its nationwide mobilisation, the rally offered a platform for opposition supporters to communicate their grievances and demand political change.

However, as of the time of filing this report, the ADC presidential campaign train was yet to arrive at the venue from the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport, Sokoto, reportedly due to the large crowd along the route.