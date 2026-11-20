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President Bola Tinubu in his determination to achieve the 40 percent fare-reduction target under the National Affordable CNG Transit Programme NACTP, as outlined in his renewed hope agenda 2.0, has welcomed plans by Yutong, the world’s largest bus manufacturer and a global leader in electric and CNG-powered buses, to establish a CNG bus assembly plant in Nigeria.

This followed his invitation to the Chinese automotive giant to support the expansion of affordable mass transportation across the country.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr. Bayo Onanuga, in a statement, yesterday, noted that the investment would support the National Affordable CNG Transit Programme, NACTP, in collaboration with state governments, which targets transport fare reductions of approximately 40 percent on participating routes, in line with the President’s renewed hope agenda 2.0 for 2027–2031.

Under the agreement with the Presidential Initiative on Compressed Natural Gas and Electric Vehicles, Pi-CNG & EV, Yutong will supply an initial 300 CNG-powered buses, with the first 100 expected to arrive in Lagos by the end of December 2026.

Subsequent buses will be assembled in Nigeria through YP Automobiles Bus Assembly at the former Leyland Automotive plant in Ibadan, Oyo State, reviving local industrial capacity, reducing dependence on imported vehicles and creating employment opportunities for Nigerian engineers, technicians and other workers.

Yutong, which sold 49,518 buses globally in 2025, brings extensive experience in mass transit manufacturing, with operations across international markets and a track record of supporting local assembly and public transportation projects in several countries.

The President noted that the investment comes as CNG adoption continues to increase nationwide, supported by the expansion of refuelling infrastructure through Pi-CNG & EV, the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund, MDGIF, and private sector investors.

These interventions include deploying Mobile Refuelling Units (MRUs) and the President’s directive for 2,000 additional CNG refuelling infrastructure units nationwide, laying the foundation for a wider rollout of affordable commercial buses.

President Tinubu emphasises that reducing the daily cost of transportation for Nigerians remains the central objective of these investments.

The President notes that millions of Nigerians depend on commercial transportation to get to work, take their children to school, travel to markets and move goods between communities. For many households, transportation consumes a significant portion of their daily earnings.

He stresses that the lower operating costs of CNG-powered vehicles must translate into lower fares for passengers, allowing workers, traders and families to retain more of their income for food, education and other essential needs.

The President points to the approximately 40 percent fare-reduction target under the NACTP, as outlined in his renewed hope agenda 2.0, and reiterates his administration’s determination to work with state governments and transport operators to extend affordable CNG transportation to more routes nationwide.

He welcomed Yutong’s decision to establish local assembly capacity in Nigeria, noting that the investment would help sustain the supply of affordable commercial buses while facilitating technology transfer, creating skilled employment and strengthening the country’s automotive industry.