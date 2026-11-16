Tinubu: Kebbi APC concludes preparations for presidential rally

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State has said it has concluded arrangements to receive President Bola Tinubu and members of the party’s Presidential Campaign Council for a presidential rally scheduled for Tuesday.

The state Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed BK, disclosed this during a press conference at the Kebbi State Government House.

He said the APC in the state was united and ready to welcome the President, expressing support for the continuation of developmental projects being implemented by the Tinubu administration.

According to him, the impact of the President’s policies and programmes is being felt in Kebbi State through the efforts of Governor Nasir Idris, who he said is consolidating the gains of the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Yakubu said all security and political arrangements had been concluded to ensure a hitch-free rally.

He added that the rally would demonstrate the strength of the ruling party in the state, predicting a massive turnout of APC supporters and residents.

“We are calling on all party supporters and members of the public to show support for the President by coming out en masse to receive him,” he said.

Describing the rally as more than a campaign event, the commissioner said it would provide an opportunity for residents to meet the President and demonstrate their support for the APC in Kebbi State.