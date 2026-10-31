Tinubu: Is Lagos Island not a part of Nigeria? By Dele Sobowale

Dele Sobowale

“Charity begins at home.”

Last week, a group of people invited me to a meeting. The names cannot be disclosed at their request, and out of fear of reprisals. They were Heads of Families with roots to Lagos Island dating back to 200-300 years ago. They were non-partisan; but they shared a common conviction – that Lagos Island had been neglected by all the governments of the Federation since the Federal Capital was moved to Abuja. They assumed that the end of neglect had come when Tinubu was elected President in 2023. But, almost four years after, nothing has changed.

“Dele, Oga Oniwe Irohin ni e, so fun wa, kini o ri ti ijoba apapo se si Eko lati igba ti Tinubu ti wo’le”, one of them said. Translation: “Dele, you are a top newspaper man; what contribution has been made to the development of Lagos Island by the Federal Government since Tinubu became President?” I was still trying to find an answer to that question when the second person raised another issue.

“A gbo wipe ijoba apapo ti fun awon mekunu l’owo bi N20, 000 kakiri Nigeria. Se won ti gbagbe wa ni Eko ni?” Translation: “We have been told that the Federal Government has given N20,000 per person to poor people in Nigeria. Have they forgotten that there are poor people in Lagos Island?”

President Tinubu moved out of Lagos Island more than 50 years ago. But, there is something remarkably unique about Lagos Island: Those born there and whose families have roots there continue to regard themselves, and are regarded by those who grew up with them, as Omo Eko. I was born there to one of the largest extended families on the Island. From there, I went to the US; returned to Nigeria in 1974; lived and worked in 13 states of Nigeria – East, North and West – yet. My permanent address remains Lagos Island on all documents till today.

The invitation was not unusual; those who extended the invitation were all over 70. They regard Tinubu as one of their own. They all voted for him in 2023; returned home sure of victory for the “homeboy”; and for their lives to take a sharp turn for the better. Disappointment was unanimous among them. Despair and the feeling of betrayal was obvious. “Nkan to so fun wa ko leleyi”. Translated: “This was not what he told us”.

A REPLY DEFFERED

“Silence is the best option; when you have nothing to say.”

Instead of offering answers – because there was none verifiable available – I requested for another meeting at a later date. I needed time to find out two things. One, what has Lagos Island benefited from the Federal Government since 2023? Two, how many people in Lagos Island have received cash transfers?

Poverty is deepening on the Island. Those of us working with the poor people on the Island continuously are aware of this fact which might be hidden from the President. Eko is literally dying.

ASSOCIATION OF HEADS OF FAMILIES LAGOS ISLAND

“United we stand; divided we fall.”

Just as I thought that the meeting was over and getting ready to go, one of the Family Heads stood up; and, after reminding everyone present of the strength in unity of purpose, made an announcement that the main reason I was invited was not primarily to raise all those issues stated – important as they are. Instead, they wanted me to be aware of an Association they intend to form – Association of Heads of Families in Lagos Island. Those present, put together, control about 90 buildings on the Island. My family – the Akangbe Onire Family Descendants, with seven branches, lays claim to about 23 buildings – located in several areas of the Island. They are aware of this. But, that was not the main reason for the invitation to join. The Association needed a voice to which the media will listen; and, by extension, whose grievances would be taken seriously by governments – Federal, State and Local. Because, it will be non-partisan, and will only intervene on matters affecting virtually every Islander – DISCO fraudulent bills to buildings without meters, total absence of public water supply, absence of Federal Government establishment despite its economic contributions and neglect with regard to provision of relief materials for the poorest in society.

All these are non-partisan, non-religious issues. They negatively impact male and female, people of all ages, level of education and ethnicity. Most people are not aware of it, but, virtually every ethnic group in Nigeria is represented in Lagos Island – every working day. It is a mini-Nigeria.

The offer was tempting; and would have been immediately accepted. Three constraints held back the decision. First, at 82+, time is not on my side; energy is lacking. Two, I am reluctant to join any group – irrespective of highly exalted the objectives might be. Most, like Afenifere, Arewa Consultative Forum, Middle Belt Forum and Ohaneze, inevitably become bogged down in petty politics. I have asked for time to think. Lagos Island, certainly, needs a Non-Government Organisation, NGO, working for everyone – instead of a few…

To be continued

MINISTER UMAHI’S ROAD TO HELL

“The road to hell is paved with good intentions.”

‘Lagos-Calabar highway lacks master design – Umahi’ – News Report, October 25, 2026.

If you are still in doubt regarding the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road, the Minister of Works removed every shred of it on Arise Television on Friday, October 23, 2026. Let me allow Nigeria’s controversial Minister of Works to speak for himself: “There is no single design of any road project that came out, you know, in reality, at the end of the project, the way it was designed.”

In that short statement, Umahi confirmed all the fears of the critics of Nigeria’s most expensive project – for which Nigerians will pay dearly, in debt repayment and loss of property. It contained outright falsehood and embarrassing confessions in equal measures.

First the lie; it is untrue that “there is no single design of any road project that came out”. Information, readily available in Federal Government archives, will reveal that it took about 15 months between conception and commencement of work on Nigeria’s first expressway – the Lagos-Ibadan Road. There was an original design; which was amended; before the final design – which General Yakubu Gowon approved. The same procedure was followed with all the federal highways – Sagamu-Benin, Benin-Asaba, Onitsha-Enugu-Port Harcourt; Kano-Zaria-Kaduna etc from Gowon through Murtala, Obasanjo, Shagari and Babangida. No Federal Government, worthy of the designation, would fund a highway passing through several states without an approved design known to affected state governments.

Second, Umahi inadvertently revealed another lie the FG had peddled since this road was announced. They have published artist’s impression of the road – giving Nigerians the notion of a well-considered highway; instead of a tentative one. Nigerians are now being asked to expect this road to go through routes yet to be decided.

Third, all bets are off on the ultimate cost of this road. We would never know if it is affordable, profitable or it is a white elephant project.

Fourth, linking the road to the East-West Road is, with all due respects, nonsense. Attempting to compress what started as a ten-lane road in Lagos to four lanes from Effurun to Port Harcourt, with structures on the two sides of the 305-kilometre road, will not be engineering miracle, as Umahi said. It will unleash hell…

ALL GOOD ROADS LEAD TO OMU, DELTA STATE ON NOVEMBER 15

“Against great excellence in another, there is no way of defending ourselves – except love” – Johann Wolfgang Goethe, 1749-1832

His Royal Highness, Albert Akpomudje, SAN, FCIARB, Eyavwie-Alaka I, the Ohworode of Olomu Kingdom and President General World Wide, Government College, Ughelli Old Boys Association 2026, is one of the few individuals I have known in my life who exude EXCELLENCE in every aspect of their lives – in their upbringing, their education, professional accomplishments and personal life.

It is not surprising that he now sits at the highest level in the Nigerian Bar; he is also the President General World Wide of prestigious Government College Ughelli, Delta State. He now sits on the throne once occupied by his forefathers in Olomu Kingdom.

Almighty God has been immeasurably good to our Royal Father.

On Sunday, November 15, 2026, HRH will be marking two important milestones in his life. He will be 70 years old; not a small achievement in a country where life expectancy is still 54.

He will also be celebrating the first anniversary of his coronation.

Make it a date.

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