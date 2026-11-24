By Dapo Akinrefon

The Executive Director, Projects Implementation, at the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Omowaiye Oluremi, has dismissed claims of widespread opposition to President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in the North, insisting that the majority of northerners support his administration.

Omowaiye also alleged that some protesters chanting “Bamayi” against Tinubu in Abuja and parts of the North were sponsored, arguing that their actions did not reflect the views of the majority of people in the region.

Speaking on the administration’s performance, he said many northerners appreciated what Tinubu had done in the region and wanted him to remain in office for another four years.

He said, “That you have a few individuals in the North saying that they don’t want Tinubu to return does not mean the majority of northerners don’t want him. Many northerners who are appreciative of what he has done so far in the region want him to continue for another four years.

“The honest truth is that those shouting ‘Ba Mayi’ at the President in Abuja and some parts of the North were sponsored to do so. The real northerners who appreciated the good works he has been doing have been praising him.”

The APC chieftain cited infrastructure development, power generation, education, healthcare and security as areas where he said the administration had made significant interventions in the North.

On infrastructure, he argued that several roads constructed during previous administrations, particularly the military era, had deteriorated and required rehabilitation.

“The greatest thing any leader will do for any region is infrastructure and education. When we were growing up, they used to tell us that the northern part of the country had a lot of good roads. However, most of those roads which were built during the military regime are now in bad condition,” he said.

He cited the Abuja-Kaduna road as an example of infrastructure requiring government intervention and pointed to the Kaduna-Kano-Niger Republic rail project, which he said was nearing completion under the Tinubu administration.

Omowaiye also highlighted the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipeline, describing it as an important project for expanding industrialisation and electricity generation in the North.

“Let me tell you two of the greatest things President Tinubu has done for the North. Look at the AKK pipeline project, it is getting to the North under President Tinubu. Do you know that if you remove Shiroro and Kainji Dam, there is no generating station in the North because they can’t have a gas generating station?” he said.

He claimed that the pipeline would support the development of additional power plants and industrial facilities in the region.

“Today in Nigeria, over 80 per cent of our generation come from thermal-driven generating station but they don’t have gas in the North. Under President Tinubu, the gas pipeline is running through Abuja now. As I speak to you, there are two power generating stations that are near completion with anticipation of the gas pipeline that President Tinubu has taken to northern Nigeria.

“If you are talking about industrialisation and there is no power to support it, it will not work. Today, President Tinubu has made that a reality,” he added.

On the Mambilla hydropower project in Taraba State, Omowaiye said the project, when completed, could generate 3,000 megawatts of electricity.

“Look at the Mambilla Plateau in Taraba State. If it is working well, we will generate 3,000 megawatts. Today, that place which has been comatose for forty years is receiving life under President Tinubu,” he said.

He also credited Tinubu with renewed attention to the Lagos-Badagry-Sokoto road, which he said was conceived during the administration of former President Shehu Shagari in 1979.

According to him, a significant portion of the road had been completed along the Kebbi corridor.

On education, the FHA executive director praised the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), saying the scheme had helped students from financially disadvantaged backgrounds continue their education.

“When we say education is backward in the North, it will take conscious efforts of the leaders to bring forth the northern region. Today, a sizeable number of those who could have been drop-out students are graduates, courtesy of the fact that President Tinubu re-introduced NELFUND,” he said.

Omowaiye, who said he served as a commissioner under former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola, also compared the financial position of state governments under previous administrations with the current period.

He recalled that 15 states had struggled to pay salaries when the minimum wage was N18,000, arguing that state governments were now in a better position to meet their obligations despite the increase in the minimum wage to over N70,000.

“During that period, 15 states couldn’t pay salaries when minimum wage was N18,000. Today, when minimum wage was over N70,000, there is no state that cannot pay salary,” he said.

He further claimed that the Federal Government had cleared outstanding pension and gratuity arrears affecting retirees, many of whom, he said, were from the North.

“Almost one million retirees could not get their gratuities, some were not getting their pensions regularly. Many of these people were northerners. Today, that backlog has been cleared,” he added.

To illustrate what he described as grassroots support for Tinubu, Omowaiye cited reactions from students in Jigawa State and a political gathering in Kano State.

He said students of a university in Jigawa celebrated after receiving financial alerts, adding that they sang praises of the President.

He also recalled a rally organised by a member of the House of Representatives from Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State, where supporters reportedly danced to the song “Omo Ologo”.

According to him, Tinubu’s victory in Bichi during the 2023 presidential election, despite the political influence of former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, demonstrated his support in the area.

Omowaiye maintained that opposition to Tinubu’s second-term ambition in the North was limited to a small section of the population.

“Let me tell you the truth. Only a few northerners, a handful of them don’t want President Bola Tinubu to return for a second term. They are unhappy because the President is liberating the northern youths with NELFUND and industrialisation,” he said.

On healthcare, he claimed that more than 80,000 women had benefited from free caesarean operations under the Tinubu administration, particularly women who could not afford the procedure.

He said the intervention was aimed at addressing maternal mortality in parts of the North.

On insecurity, Omowaiye said Tinubu inherited serious security challenges and had invested in military equipment to strengthen operations against armed groups.

He acknowledged that the procurement of military hardware involved lengthy processes and could not be completed immediately.

“Talking about insecurity, a lot of damage was done before Tinubu took over. He inherited lots of security challenges. No administration has funded the military like Tinubu did,” he said.

He added that the administration had acquired military equipment to support operations against insecurity, while acknowledging that the impact of such acquisitions would depend on their deployment and operational effectiveness.

The FHA executive director maintained that the administration’s interventions in infrastructure, education, healthcare, power and security were responsible for what he described as continued support for Tinubu among sections of the northern population.