•Commits N1.5tr recapitalisation to BoA

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA — The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, APC-PCC, said, yesterday, President Bola Tinubu has approved a N1.5 trillion recapitalisation of the Bank of Agriculture, BoA, and committed N450 billion to agricultural financing programmes.

The council said the commitment was meant “to strengthen food security, expand domestic production, and improve the productivity of smallholder farmers across the country, especially in Northern Nigeria.”

In a statement issued by the spokesperson, Dele Alake, the council said the bank had reached “over 500,000 smallholder farmers.”

It added that the President “also approved a N1.5 trillion recapitalisation to expand agricultural financing and support the cultivation of 500,000 hectares under the Renewed Hope Agenda.”

According to the statement, the federal government “went beyond providing farmers with loans; it also addressed access to quality seeds, fertiliser, mechanisation, irrigation, storage facilities, commodity markets, and other essential components of the agricultural value chain.”

On the recapitalisation, the council, which noted that it was a major campaign promise of the President in 2023, said the move was designed “to enhance the bank’s financial capacity and ability to provide more affordable and accessible funding to farmers, agricultural cooperatives, processors, aggregators, and other businesses operating across the agricultural value chain.”

The statement added: “Under President Tinubu, a stronger Bank of Agriculture would be better positioned to support large-scale agricultural investments, expand its reach to underserved farming communities, and mobilise additional resources for domestic food production.”

The council disclosed that the Renewed Hope Smallholder Support and Value Chain Fund, which had a programme value of N250 billion, financed farmers through Farmer Aggregation Companies.

These companies, it said, “coordinate farmer registration, input distribution, extension services, and market linkages.”

The programme, according to the statement, has reached more than 500,000 smallholder farmers across 16 states, including over 70,000 women.

It has also supported the distribution of approximately 2.5 million bags of fertiliser and 300,000 bags of certified seeds. The council said the programme targets two million farmers and the distribution of more than 10 million bags of fertiliser. It named Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Niger, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, Adamawa, Yobe and Bauchi among the states receiving attention under the scheme.

To shield farmers from price shocks, the statement said, the bank is implementing a N200 billion Guaranteed Minimum Price Programme. Under it, the bank “has procured approximately 170,000 metric tonnes of maize, rice, sorghum, and cassava to strengthen commodity markets and protect farmers against distress sales.”

The council also said the bank created an Onion Financing Programme in partnership with the National Onion Producers, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria, NOPPMAN, which “represents over 11,800 onion farmers.”

The scheme, it noted, provided onion farmers with improved seeds and fertiliser, supported processors with commodity purchase funds, and helped develop storage and solar-powered cooling facilities to cut post-harvest losses.

“Under the arrangement, cooperatives will contribute 30 per cent of their input costs, while BOA will finance the remaining 70 per cent,” the statement said.

On dry-season farming, it said the bank is working with the All-Farmers Association of Nigeria “to develop a pipeline targeting 400,000 farmers for the 2026 farming cycle.” The initiative covers financing for 120,000 hectares of wheat and another 300,000 hectares for crops including rice, maize, sorghum, millet, cassava and soybeans.

The council added that the Nigeria Ginger Recovery Programme has supported 3,200 farmers in Kachia, Kaduna State, with blight-free seeds. It said more than 9,000 bags have been recovered for multiplication, with an expansion planned across 20,000 hectares in 16 states.

For women, the bank is “targeting at least 50,000 women nationwide through insured cooperative production financing at nine per cent, in partnership with the Federal Ministries of Women Affairs and Agriculture.”

On mechanisation, the statement said 1,571 tractors have been deployed to 23 states under the Renewed Hope National Agricultural Mechanisation Programme. They are expected to mechanise 1.2 million hectares of farmland.

It also cited a ₦385 billion productive-use-of-electricity programme, which “provides 44,000 electric cargo tricycles and 100,000 solar irrigation pumps, targeting 500,000 farming families.”

“The interventions demonstrated President Tinubu’s commitment to transforming agriculture into a major driver of economic growth, food security, and job creation,” the council added.

Vanguard News