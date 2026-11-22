President Tinubu

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‎By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

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‎ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, on his election as substantive Chairman of the Steering Council of the African Asset Recovery Practitioners’ Forum (AARP-Forum).

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‎The President described Dr Aliyu’s election at the Forum’s First General Assembly in Abuja as a significant recognition of his leadership, professional competence and commitment to strengthening Africa’s collective response to corruption, illicit financial flows and the recovery of stolen public assets.

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‎President Tinubu noted that Dr Aliyu’s emergence, following his successful tenure as Interim Chairperson, reflects the confidence and trust reposed in his capacity to provide strategic direction and consolidate the institutional foundations of the continental initiative.

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‎He commended the ICPC Chairman for his contributions to establishing the Forum’s institutional structures, fostering continental partnerships and advancing a coordinated framework for asset recovery across Africa.

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‎He observed that the election comes at a critical time when African countries must deepen cooperation, strengthen legal and institutional frameworks, and deploy more effective mechanisms to trace, freeze, confiscate and repatriate proceeds of corruption and other illicit activities.

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‎President Tinubu particularly welcomed the Forum’s adoption of its 2027–2029 Strategic Work Plan and its commitment to implementing the Common African Position on Asset Recovery (CAPAR), describing these as important steps toward translating continental commitments into practical, measurable outcomes.

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‎The President stressed that recovering stolen assets must go beyond confiscation to include transparent management, repatriation, and productive utilisation for the benefit of citizens, particularly in communities and countries deprived of resources through corruption.

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‎He expressed confidence that under Dr Aliyu’s substantive leadership, the Forum will strengthen collaboration among African anti-corruption institutions, prosecution authorities, financial intelligence units, and international development partners.

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‎President Tinubu also commended the participating institutions and member states for the confidence they have shown in Dr Aliyu and urged them to sustain the spirit of cooperation and collective responsibility that characterised the electoral process.

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‎The President wished Dr Aliyu a successful tenure and assured him of Nigeria’s continued commitment to regional and continental initiatives that promote transparency, accountability, good governance and the fight against corruption.