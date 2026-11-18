‎‎By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

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‎President Bola Tinubu has paid tribute to the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III, describing his 21 years on the throne as a testament to selfless service and dedication to his people’s welfare.

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‎The President in a tribute marking the monarch’s anniversary, praised his commitment to development, cultural preservation and responsible leadership.

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‎“Your Majesty, 21 years on the throne is no ordinary milestone. It is a remarkable testament to your selfless service and dedication to your people’s welfare,” the President said.

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‎Tinubu saluted the monarch’s military career before his ascension, highlighting the principles that defined his service to the nation.

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‎“Your Majesty, your journey to the revered throne was preceded by your distinguished and illustrious military career, where discipline, courage, patriotism, loyalty, and a deep sense of duty formed the core of your guiding principles in serving the nation.”

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‎The President said the Alake’s reign had witnessed development within the Egba kingdom and across the state, underscoring the contribution of traditional institutions to governance and development.

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‎“For 21 remarkable years, your reign has witnessed tremendous development, not only within the Egba kingdom but also across the state.

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‎”These strides in development stand as enduring reminders of the invaluable role of the traditional institution in complementing governments of the day for overall development.”

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‎Tinubu also commended the monarch’s dedication to preserving cultural heritage and acknowledged the influence of his counsel on elected leaders.

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‎“Your unwavering commitment to preserving and promoting our rich cultural heritage deserves commendation and emulation across all strata,” he said.

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‎“Your words of advice, with consistent emphasis on responsible leadership, humility, accountability, service to the people, and respect for institutions, continue to guide us as elected leaders of the people.”

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‎Congratulating the sons and daughters of Egbaland, the President said God had answered their prayers for a king distinguished by wisdom, humility and dedication to service.

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‎“As you celebrate this remarkable anniversary, I congratulate the sons and daughters of Egbaland that Almighty God answered their prayers for a King filled with wisdom, dedication to service, humility and whose reign will be known for peace and development.”

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‎The President concluded his tribute with prayer, saying: “May Almighty God grant Your Majesty sound health, renewed strength, divine wisdom and many more fruitful and peaceful years on the throne.”