By Johnbosco Agbakwuru
President Bola Tinubu has paid tribute to the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III, describing his 21 years on the throne as a testament to selfless service and dedication to his people’s welfare.
The President in a tribute marking the monarch’s anniversary, praised his commitment to development, cultural preservation and responsible leadership.
“Your Majesty, 21 years on the throne is no ordinary milestone. It is a remarkable testament to your selfless service and dedication to your people’s welfare,” the President said.
Tinubu saluted the monarch’s military career before his ascension, highlighting the principles that defined his service to the nation.
“Your Majesty, your journey to the revered throne was preceded by your distinguished and illustrious military career, where discipline, courage, patriotism, loyalty, and a deep sense of duty formed the core of your guiding principles in serving the nation.”
The President said the Alake’s reign had witnessed development within the Egba kingdom and across the state, underscoring the contribution of traditional institutions to governance and development.
“For 21 remarkable years, your reign has witnessed tremendous development, not only within the Egba kingdom but also across the state.
”These strides in development stand as enduring reminders of the invaluable role of the traditional institution in complementing governments of the day for overall development.”
Tinubu also commended the monarch’s dedication to preserving cultural heritage and acknowledged the influence of his counsel on elected leaders.
“Your unwavering commitment to preserving and promoting our rich cultural heritage deserves commendation and emulation across all strata,” he said.
“Your words of advice, with consistent emphasis on responsible leadership, humility, accountability, service to the people, and respect for institutions, continue to guide us as elected leaders of the people.”
Congratulating the sons and daughters of Egbaland, the President said God had answered their prayers for a king distinguished by wisdom, humility and dedication to service.
“As you celebrate this remarkable anniversary, I congratulate the sons and daughters of Egbaland that Almighty God answered their prayers for a King filled with wisdom, dedication to service, humility and whose reign will be known for peace and development.”
The President concluded his tribute with prayer, saying: “May Almighty God grant Your Majesty sound health, renewed strength, divine wisdom and many more fruitful and peaceful years on the throne.”
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