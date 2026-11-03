Tinubu graduated with first-class in accounting — Education minister

Dr Tunji Alausa, Minister of Education

The Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, has defended President Bola Tinubu’s academic record at the Chicago State University, insisting that the President graduated with a first-class degree in accounting from the American institution.



Alausa said he was familiar with the university, having lived in Chicago for almost 30 years, and had personally met several people who studied with Tinubu.



He stated this during an interview on Channels Television on Tuesday while responding to questions about the President’s educational qualifications.



“I’m telling you hardcore facts. I lived in Chicago for almost 30 years. I’ve been to that university so many times,” he said.

Asked whether he had met Tinubu’s classmates, the minister replied, “Oh, many, many, many, in person. Many. So forget the nonsense of…”



When asked whether the President graduated with a first-class degree from the institution, Alausa answered, “In accounting, of course.”



He also described Tinubu as a genius, dismissing questions about the President’s intellectual capacity.



“Oh, he’s a genius. Let’s not talk about the capability of this President. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is literally a genius,” he said.

The minister further defended Tinubu’s performance in office, claiming that the President had transformed Nigeria from a moribund country into a growing economy.



“Look at how he’s transformed a moribund country three years ago to a country that is growing,” Alausa said.



However, when the interviewer challenged the description by pointing to the country’s out-of-school children and poverty levels, the minister insisted that the conversation should remain focused on the President’s achievements.



“Let me focus on what you’re saying. I don’t want you to derail this conversation. But this President has delivered this for Nigeria,” he added.



Tinubu’s academic qualifications have continued to attract public scrutiny, particularly following the controversy surrounding his Chicago State University records during the 2023 presidential election petition.

The debate resurfaced in August 2026 after the Independent National Electoral Commission began displaying the personal particulars and academic credentials submitted by presidential candidates for the 2027 general elections.