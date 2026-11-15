Tinubu Govt determined to end insecurity in Nigeria — Akpabio

ABUJA — President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has said the administration of President Bola Tinubu is determined to end insecurity in Plateau State and other parts of the country.

Akpabio gave the assurance on Saturday in Jos, Plateau State, while speaking at a presidential campaign rally held at the Jos-Zaria Road Stadium, against the backdrop of persistent security challenges in the state.

According to a statement issued by his Media Unit, the Senate President urged residents of Plateau to remain hopeful, assuring them that the Tinubu administration was committed to ending their prolonged experience of insecurity.

Quoting the Bible, Akpabio said, “Our Bible tells us that pains may persevere in the night but joy cometh in the morning.

“You have passed through a lot in the Plateau. There has been so much pain and so much insecurity for decades, but this administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is determined to bring your suffering to an end.”

He urged residents to prepare for what he described as a new dawn in the state, assuring them that Tinubu was committed to the welfare and security of Nigerians, particularly the people of Plateau.

Akpabio also said the political differences that divided the votes of Plateau residents in the last election had been reduced, following the defection of Governor Caleb Mutfwang from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), where he joined Professor Nentawe Yilwatda.

“The two of them have come together now. Plateau people are now one. So I have nothing to say than to assure you that this administration will end insecurity, this administration will bring prosperity, this administration will make sure that you can sleep with your two eyes closed.

“This administration will end the era of Plateau people being in IDP camps. Once again, you will go back to the farm,” he said.

The Senate President further disclosed that the National Assembly was working towards the establishment of state police as part of efforts to strengthen security across the country.

He said the proposed legislation would give states greater responsibility for addressing security challenges within their territories.

“One of the things we are doing, when I came here the other time, I told you that the devil which you are seeing today, you shall see them no more. So the National Assembly is enacting a law that shows clearly that we are going to bring state police.

“The responsibility is going to be upon you to protect the Plateau. No invader will come and displace you any longer. State Police is on the way, to be enacted by this administration and will be signed into an Act of Parliament,” Akpabio said.

In his remarks, President Tinubu assured displaced residents that their communities would be rebuilt to enable them to return to their homes.

He said he had directed security agencies to take decisive action and sustain peace and stability in Plateau State.

“What we should be getting is prosperity, not havoc. Our government is not elected to inflict wounds on one another or to bury people. We are to lift people up from penury to prosperity.

“We are reinforcing security deployment and strengthening coordination and rapid response. One thousand forest guards are undergoing training right now. You will see them. You will feel secured in your villages and communities,” the President said.