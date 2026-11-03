Tinubu fulfils pledge as Super Falcons receive $100,000 cash rewards

The Federal Government has paid cash rewards to players, coaches and officials of the Super Falcons following their victory at the 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), completing the reward package promised by President Bola Tinubu.

The National Sports Commission (NSC) disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday by its Head of Press and Public Relations, Zira Zakka Nagga.

According to the commission, each player received the naira equivalent of $100,000, while each coach and official received the equivalent of $50,000.

The team had earlier received the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) and three-bedroom apartments.

The Chairman of the NSC, Shehu Dikko, thanked Tinubu for fulfilling his pledge, saying the President had directed that all aspects of the reward package be delivered within a reasonable time.

“The Super Falcons made Nigeria proud, and Mr President has honoured his commitment to them in full. This means a great deal to the team and to Nigerian sports,” Dikko said.

He said the President’s action marked a departure from previous experiences in which some Nigerian athletes waited years to receive promised rewards.

“Some of our sports heroes endured years of waiting for promises to be fulfilled. President Tinubu has shown that things can be done differently,” he said.

Dikko added that the fulfilment of the pledge would encourage athletes to represent the country with confidence that their efforts would be recognised.

He also said the gesture would inspire young Nigerians, particularly girls aspiring to pursue careers in sports.

The NSC chairman recalled that Nigeria’s senior women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, received similar cash rewards in September 2026 after winning their fifth consecutive FIBA Women’s AfroBasket title in 2025.

Each D’Tigress player received the naira equivalent of $100,000, while officials received $50,000 each. The team had also received three-bedroom apartments and national honours.

Dikko also cited the completion of rewards for the Super Eagles following their silver-medal finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, held in Côte d’Ivoire in 2024.

He thanked the Ministers of Finance, Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, and Housing and Urban Development for their roles in completing the reward package.

“Delivering these rewards required close cooperation across government. We appreciate the Honourable Ministers and their teams for working with the Commission to complete the necessary processes,” he said.

The commission congratulated the Super Falcons’ players, coaches and officials on their achievement, urging Nigerian athletes preparing for future competitions to draw encouragement from the fulfilment of the President’s promises.

It quoted Tinubu as saying: “My promise to every Nigerian athlete is: make Nigeria proud, and come back to a grateful nation.”