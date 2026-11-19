President Bola Tinubu has said the first 100 of 300 compressed natural gas (CNG) buses being procured under the National Affordable CNG Transit Programme are expected to arrive in Nigeria next month.

Tinubu disclosed this on his X platform on Thursday, saying the buses were part of efforts by his administration to reduce transportation costs and ease the financial burden on Nigerians.

He said Yutong, described as the world’s largest bus manufacturer, was establishing a CNG bus assembly plant at the former Leyland automotive plant in Ibadan, Oyo State.

According to the President, under an agreement with the Presidential Initiative on CNG and Electric Vehicles (Pi-CNG & EV), Yutong will supply an initial 300 buses, while subsequent units will be assembled locally through YP Automobiles.

He said the local assembly arrangement would create employment opportunities for Nigerian engineers, technicians and other workers.

Highlighting the impact of existing CNG transport initiatives, Tinubu said the programme was already producing results in at least 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

He cited the Enugu-Nsukka route, where he said transport fares had dropped from as high as N4,000 to N1,600 on participating CNG buses.

The President also cited N50 bus rides in Borno State and free CNG bus services in Kaduna State as examples of interventions aimed at reducing transportation costs.

He expressed encouragement over the increasing number of state governments procuring CNG buses, adding that private investors were also expanding the country’s refuelling infrastructure.

Tinubu said his earlier directive for the provision of 1,000 additional CNG refuelling infrastructure units nationwide would further support the programme’s expansion.

He added that his Reforms to Prosperity Agenda for 2027–2031 included a commitment to reduce transport fares by approximately 40 per cent on participating routes, noting that preparations for its implementation were already underway.

The President said Nigeria’s abundant natural gas resources should be harnessed to provide affordable transportation for workers, traders, students and other citizens.

He also defended his administration’s economic reforms, saying the government could not afford to return to the previous fuel subsidy arrangement, which he alleged allowed fraudulent claims to enrich middlemen.

Tinubu acknowledged the sacrifices Nigerians had made since the commencement of the economic reforms, saying the administration was focused on improving their living conditions.

“I want you to spend less getting to work, earn a decent living and return home with enough to give your family a better life. That is why we are doing this,” he said.