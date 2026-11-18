President Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has expanded his planned appearances at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rallies from 12 states to 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The revised campaign timetable lists 20 locations where the president is expected to attend rallies between October 24, 2026, and January 13, 2027, according to TheCable, which reported that the schedule was released by APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka.

The revised itinerary adds Katsina, Taraba, Abuja, Gusau, Owerri and Ilorin to the president’s initial campaign trail, while also incorporating Akwa Ibom, Jigawa and Kebbi, where he has already attended rallies.

Tinubu was initially scheduled to attend rallies in only 12 states, with other party leaders expected to represent him at campaign events in the remaining states.

However, he has made appearances in several states outside the original schedule.

On November 6, the president visited Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, where he attended an APC rally and inaugurated projects executed by Governor Umo Eno’s administration.

He followed this with a campaign rally in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on November 7.

Tinubu also attended the party’s rallies in Dutse, Jigawa State, on November 10, and Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, on November 17.

The revised timetable now formally includes the three states among the locations for his personal campaign appearances.

Under the updated schedule, Tinubu is expected to attend rallies in Katsina on December 2, Kano on December 17, Jalingo on December 19, Abuja on December 21, Gusau on December 28 and Owerri on December 30.

The president is also scheduled to visit Yola, Adamawa State, on January 4; Sokoto on January 5; Ilorin, Kwara State, on January 8; Asaba, Delta State, on January 11; and Lagos on January 13.

Other states listed for his personal appearances include Kaduna, Oyo, Borno and Enugu.

The revised timetable also changes the dates of some rallies in the original calendar.

The Bauchi rally, initially scheduled for November 29 with Tinubu expected to attend, has been moved to December 1, although the new timetable does not indicate a presidential appearance.

The Sokoto rally has been shifted from December 5 to January 5, 2027, while the Asaba rally moves from December 12 to January 11.

The Lagos rally, expected to serve as the campaign’s major closing event, has also been rescheduled from January 9 to January 13.

The updated calendar lists 37 rallies across the 36 states and the FCT, with Tinubu expected to personally attend 20 of them.

The North-West has the highest number of states on the president’s revised campaign itinerary, with seven: Kaduna, Jigawa, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, Zamfara and Sokoto.

The North-East and South-South follow with three states each. The North-East states are Borno, Taraba and Adamawa, while the South-South states are Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Delta.

The North-Central, South-West and South-East have two states each: Plateau and Kwara; Oyo and Lagos; and Enugu and Imo, respectively.

Tinubu had indicated during the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja that he would not attend every campaign rally, citing the need to balance political engagements with his responsibilities as president.

He, however, pledged to make time to engage Nigerians directly as party leaders take the campaign to states and local government areas.