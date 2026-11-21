FIFA President, Gianni Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has commended President Bola Tinubu’s administration for its investment in sports infrastructure, describing its efforts as a “fantastic job” and an indication of Nigeria’s commitment to the future of its young population.

Infantino gave the commendation on Saturday while addressing the 48th Ordinary General Assembly of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in Abuja.

The FIFA president urged members of the Nigerian delegation to convey his regards to Tinubu, while acknowledging the contributions of the President and other Nigerian leaders to sports development.

“On behalf of President Tinubu, please send him our warmest regards. He is doing together with all of you. Fantastic job here in Nigeria, showing that you are a country projected into the future,” Infantino said.

He particularly praised investments in sports facilities, noting that they reflected confidence in the potential of young Nigerians.

“We were discussing this yesterday as well, also with the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, my brother Shehu. The investments done in sports facilities infrastructure show that you believe in your youth, in the young girls and the young boys of Nigeria,” he said.

“Thank you for that. Congratulations for that,” he added.

Infantino also thanked Nigeria for hosting him and his delegation, which included FIFA Secretary-General Mattias Grafström, describing the visit as an opportunity to reconnect with the continent.

“Thanks for welcoming me and our delegation with the Secretary-General and the others here at home in Africa, in Abuja. Thank you for your support. It means the world to me,” he said.

His remarks followed an inspection of sports infrastructure projects in Nigeria on Friday, including the remodelled Warri City Stadium and the Hussey College mini-stadium and sports complex in Delta State.

He also visited the ongoing FIFA Forward Technical Centre project at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, describing the facility as an investment in the future of Nigerian football.

“This is a collaboration between Nigerian football and FIFA for the future of the girls and the boys of Nigeria,” he said.

During his visit to the Warri City Stadium, Infantino stressed the importance of developing grassroots sports facilities to ensure that football remained accessible to people across communities.

“That’s what football is about. It’s for everyone, everywhere. It’s the big stadiums, it’s the World Cup, but it’s also the smaller stadiums, it’s the proximity,” he said.

The FIFA president also expressed appreciation for the reception he received in Nigeria, assuring the country of the world football governing body’s continued support.

“I feel so much the love of Africa, the love of Nigeria. I am very happy to be here. You can always count on FIFA. We are not just your partners; we are your family members,” he added.

Infantino’s visit also coincided with Nigeria’s endorsement of his bid for another term as FIFA president.

The Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Shehu Dikko, announced Nigeria’s support for Infantino’s re-election bid on behalf of President Tinubu during the CAF assembly.