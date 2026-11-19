In taking his political friendship with Tinubu a notch further, Governor Soludo invited the President to Anambra to commission several projects.

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has declared that President Bola Tinubu does not need to rig the 2027 presidential election to secure re-election, expressing confidence that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would win the contest.

Soludo made the declaration on Thursday while speaking at a presidential campaign rally at Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, where he argued that the APC had a stronger nationwide political presence than its opponents.

“This election, to the best of our knowledge, is already won and lost. The president doesn’t need to rig any election. President Tinubu doesn’t need to rig any election,” he said.

Explaining his position, the governor said the APC presidential ticket was facing opposition candidates whose political influence, according to him, was limited to certain parts of the country.

“All over the country today, in every state of Nigeria, it is President Tinubu and Shettima ticket versus one other party. Whereas you have some other candidates who are strong in some parts of the country but don’t exist in others.

“If you then take the totality of it all, do the arithmetic in your mind, this election is literally over,” Soludo said.

He also attributed his confidence to the performance of the Tinubu administration, arguing that the President and Vice-President Kashim Shettima deserved another term based on their record in office.

“President Tinubu, Shettima, they’re doing very well. They will win because they have done well,” he said.

The governor further argued that the APC had presented a stronger policy agenda than its opponents, claiming that no credible alternative had emerged ahead of the election.

“And let me put it on record, in terms of the agenda that they are pursuing, no candidate before 2023 presented a better manifesto, better agenda for Nigeria.

“And so far, less than two months to go, no candidate has presented a credible alternative. The Tinubu-Shettima ticket presidency is on course,” he said.

Soludo also defended the Federal Government’s handling of the economy and security, claiming that there was a consensus among people familiar with the economy, both locally and internationally, that the administration was moving in the right direction.

He cited the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), which provides financial support to eligible students, as one of the initiatives through which the administration was addressing the needs of Nigerians.