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‎By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

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‎ABUJA — ​PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has congratulated former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan on his 69th birthday.

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‎​The President celebrated Dr Jonathan’s distinguished leadership and enduring contributions to Nigeria’s democratic development.

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‎​President Tinubu described Dr Jonathan as a patriot and statesman whose commitment to national unity, democratic governance, and Nigeria’s peaceful advancement remains an important part of the country’s political history.

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‎He ​acknowledged the former leader’s years of dedicated service to the nation—first as Deputy Governor and Governor of Bayelsa State, then as Vice President, and ultimately as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

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‎​President Tinubu also commended the former President’s continued engagement in promoting peace, democratic values, conflict resolution, and good governance across Africa and beyond, particularly through his international peacebuilding and mediation efforts.

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‎​As Dr Jonathan celebrates this special occasion, President Tinubu wished him continued good health, renewed strength, wisdom, and many more years of meaningful service to Nigeria, Africa, and humanity.