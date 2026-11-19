President Bola Tinubu has conferred the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), Nigeria’s second-highest national honour, on renowned lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Wole Olanipekun.

The honour was announced on Thursday by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a post on X.

Onanuga said Tinubu conferred the national honour on Olanipekun at the launch of a six-volume book celebrating his 75th birthday, 50 years at the Bar and 35 years as a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

“President Tinubu confers Nigeria’s second-highest honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, on Chief Wole Olanipekun,” Onanuga wrote.

He added that the honour was announced at the event organised to celebrate the legal icon’s professional and personal milestones.

Olanipekun was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1976 and elevated to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria in 1991.

He served as President of the Nigerian Bar Association from 2002 to 2004 and has remained a prominent figure in Nigeria’s legal profession.

The GCON is Nigeria’s second-highest national honour, ranking below the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR), traditionally reserved for the President and Vice-President.