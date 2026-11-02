Tinubu concludes Saudi visit, thanks King Salman for Kaaba access

President Bola Tinubu has announced the conclusion of his visit to Saudi Arabia, expressing gratitude to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for granting him and members of his delegation access to the Holy Kaaba in Makkah.

Tinubu disclosed this in a post on his X handle on Monday, describing the opportunity to pray inside Islam’s holiest site as a rare privilege and expressing appreciation for the hospitality extended to the Nigerian delegation.

He also thanked Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman for the gesture, which he said reflected the longstanding ties of faith and friendship between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

“In those sacred moments, I prayed for peace, unity and prosperity for our dear nation and for all Nigerians,” the President wrote.

The visit followed Tinubu’s departure from Abuja on Thursday, October 29, for the Islamic spiritual exercise.

The delegation included state governors, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi; Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Muhammad Ali Pate; Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu; and Oando Chief Executive Officer, Wale Tinubu.