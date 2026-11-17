By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday in Kebbi State appealed to Kebbi voters who gathered at Haliru Abdu Stadium to witness his campaign to obtain permanent voters’ cards to enable them to vote for him in the 2027 general elections.

Tinubu, alongside the presidential campaign council, told Kebbi voters to support the candidature of Tinubu and his vice president, Kashi Shettima, to enable them to continue enjoying massive infrastructure already being executed in Kebbi state, which he said is evidence of federal presence.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart, the people of Kebbi State, for enduring the blazing sun to welcome me in Kebbi State. I urge you all to get your PVCs to vote for me, the governor, and other APC candidates in Kebbi State.”

The president added that he was in Kebbi during the last elections; he is here again to thank Kebbi voters for their massive support in the last polls and appealed to them to do so in 2027.

He pledged to continue his job in education security, healthcare and agriculture, describing it as a catalyst for food security in the country.

Earlier, the presidential campaign director general of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdul Aziz Yarima, challenged the opposition candidate to tell the people of the north what he did to them when he was at helm of affairs.

Yari pointed out that Tinubu is the real lover of the north because of the massive infrastructure presence in the region.

He urged the opposition in the country to reconsider their claims that Tinubu has no support in the north, saying no president in Nigeria has developed the north like president Tinubu.

Yari appealed to Northwest voters not to be carried away by the lies of the opposition, who think the APC doesn’t have support in the north.

In his welcome address, the governor of Kebbi state, Dr Nasir Idris, thanked the president for the presidential campaign rally in Kebbi state.

He assured the president that Kebbi is for Tinubu and APC, for him as governor and all the candidates of the ruling party.

“Mr President, what you are witnessing now tells you that Kebbi is for you, for APC, for me and all our candidates.”

Idris pledged to deliver APC for Tinubu in the one hundred percent of the 2027 elections, saying the people of Kebbi state are eager to repay the good works of the president for the state.

While commending his efforts in agriculture, security, education and healthcare, he appealed to him to grant full operation of Tsamiya inland dry port to boost economic activities in the state; the request was granted by the mister president.

Kebbi rally was attended by three former Kebbi governors, serving budget minister Atiku Bagudu, APC National Chairman Netenwe, Senator Adams Oshimole, Senate President Godwill Apkabio, Speaker of the National Assembly, Abass Tajjudeen, former APC National Chairman, Vice President Kashi Shettima, Senator Remi Tinubu and top APC brass.