Tinubu awards N100m FG Savings Bond to each victorious Flamingos player

–Coach receives ₦100m; technical crew members get ₦50m each

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday announced the award of a ₦100 million Federal Government Savings Bond to each player on Nigeria’s victorious U-17 women’s football team, the Flamingos.

The bonds attract an annual interest rate of 14 per cent. The investment by the government for the players is for five years.

President Tinubu also announced a cash gift of ₦100 million for the coach and ₦50 million for each member of the technical crew.

The President announced the rewards during a reception at the Presidential Villa in Abuja for the Flamingos, who reportedly won the U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.

The Flamingos defeated Japan to become the first African team to win the tournament.

President Tinubu was represented at the reception by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.