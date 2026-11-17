President Bola Tinubu has approved the full operationalisation of the Tsamiya Inland Dry Port in Kebbi to boost trade, investment and economic activities in the state.

Tinubu gave the approval on Tuesday at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally at Haliru Abdu Township Stadium, Birnin Kebbi.

The approval followed a request by Gov. Nasir Idris, who described the facility as a strategic economic project capable of transforming Kebbi into a major commercial hub.

Tinubu assured residents of the state that his administration would address their requests, particularly those relating to critical infrastructure.

He specifically promised to deliver road projects, including the road linking Kalgo to Bunza and extending towards border communities.

“I thank you from the bottom of my heart, the people of Kebbi State, for enduring the blazing sun to welcome me.

“I urge you all to get your PVCs to vote for me, the governor and other APC candidates in Kebbi State.

“I have received all your requests on road construction and the Kebbi dry port. I want to assure you that it is approved; we will deliver the dry port,” he said.

The President urged residents to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and vote for him, Idris and other APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.

He said he returned to the state to appreciate residents for their support during the previous election and seek their renewed mandate.

Earlier, Idris said the dry port would strengthen trade, stimulate economic activities and create employment opportunities for residents.

He commended the Federal Government’s interventions in agriculture, security, education and healthcare, but appealed to Tinubu to prioritise the dry port and other critical infrastructure projects in the state.

“Mr President, what you are witnessing now tells you that Kebbi is for you, for APC, for all our candidates and me,” the governor said.

Idris also pledged to deliver 100 per cent votes for the APC in Kebbi in the 2027 general elections, saying residents were ready to reciprocate Tinubu’s support for the state.

In his remarks, the Director-General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Sen. Abdulaziz Yari, described Tinubu as a committed supporter of development in the North, citing federal infrastructure projects and interventions across the region.

Yari challenged opposition politicians to tell northerners what they had done for the region when they occupied positions of authority.

He also urged voters in the North-West not to be swayed by opposition claims that the APC had lost its political support in the region.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that thousands of APC supporters, including women and youth groups, gathered at the rally venue, displaying party flags and posters of Tinubu and Idris.

The rally was attended by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, governors from the North-West and other parts of the country.

Some of the governors in attendance include: Uba Sani of Kaduna, Dauda Lawal of Zamfara, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe, Babagana Zulum of Borno and Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto.

Others were Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Atiku Bagudu, Minister of State for Budget and Economic Planning Doris Uzoka-Anite, Minister of Housing Muttaqha Darma and APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda.

Also present were Senators Adams Oshiomhole and Ali Modu Sheriff, and former governors Ahmed Yerima, Ibrahim Shema and Abdullahi Ganduje.