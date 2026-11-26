By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA — President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of a Free Trade Zone for the proposed Anambra Industrial City, alongside the construction of two flyovers in Awka, as part of efforts to boost industrialisation and infrastructure development in the South-East.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima announced the approvals on Thursday during the commissioning of the Ekwulobia flyover in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He said the Free Trade Zone would provide investors with tax incentives and other benefits, encouraging the establishment of factories, export-oriented businesses and employment opportunities.

“It means emergence of factories, export of products, new jobs. It means that one day, products manufactured in Anambra will be sold outside the state and beyond,” Shettima said.

According to him, the President also approved flyovers at Regina Caeli Junction and the Nnamdi Azikiwe University gate, both in Awka.

He listed other federal government-approved projects to include the dualisation of the 150-kilometre Oba-Nnewi-Uga-Ihube Road and the 108-kilometre Otuocha-Anam-Abaji Road, which he said would reduce the journey between Awka and Abuja to less than five hours.

Shettima also disclosed that the Federal Government was constructing a 35-kilometre ring road with seven bridges to link the Second Niger Bridge and ease traffic congestion around Onitsha.

He said the government was also committing about N350 billion to the reconstruction of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

The Vice-President said the South-East Development Commission (SEDC), established by the Tinubu administration, had received a provision of N140 billion in the 2026 budget to drive economic development in the region.

He said the commission was expected to help grow the region’s economy to $200 billion within the next 10 years.

“I share all these to show that development has no political party. The Federal Government is always a willing partner and we are happy that Governor Soludo is delivering for his people,” he said.

Shettima commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo for infrastructure development and urban renewal, citing the transformation of Okpoko and the completion of the Ekwulobia flyover.

He urged residents to support the state government by paying their taxes and levies, saying the revenue would be channelled into public services, including healthcare and education.

He added that sustainable infrastructure development required continuity, urging Nigerians to support ongoing projects rather than abandon them for new ones.

“Good roads are not built in one season; great cities are not built in one term. The works of Renewed Hope in Anambra and across Nigeria need steady hands to finish,” he said.

The Vice-President also praised Soludo and his party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), for their political cooperation with President Tinubu, saying the partnership was already yielding benefits.

Describing Soludo as a governor with vision and conviction, Shettima said the projects being commissioned in the state reflected efforts to address the needs of residents and stimulate economic activities.

He further said the Tinubu administration was treating all regions fairly, insisting that the South-East was a priority under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

In his remarks, Soludo thanked residents of Ekwulobia for their patience during the construction of the flyover, acknowledging the inconveniences caused by the project, including the demolition of several buildings.

He said the flyover and the Solution Market were part of efforts to address traffic congestion and improve urban planning in the area.

“Ekwulobia has evolved from chaos to a sprawling city and it is the capital of Old Aguata Union. The site of this flyover used to be a motor park and was blocking the road, with roadside traders turning it into a chaotic scene. The Solution Market was also built to decongest the area. I want to say that a new city, Ekwulobia, is born,” the governor said.

He said the administration’s vision of making Anambra a liveable and prosperous state required deliberate investment in town planning and urban regeneration.

Soludo added that construction work on other new cities across the state was progressing, expressing optimism that several completed projects would be ready for commissioning after the January 2027 governorship election.

The 300-metre Ekwulobia flyover, which was completed about a year ago, has its adjoining roads already open to motorists.