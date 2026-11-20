President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of former Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Agboola Dabiri, as the South-West representative on the National Assembly Service Commission.

Dabiri replaces Taiwo Oluwa, who vacated the position on March 30, 2026, to contest the Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency seat in Osun State.

The appointment was announced in a statement issued on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to the statement, Dabiri previously served as Commissioner for Youth and Social Development in Lagos State and Mandate Secretary for Economic Planning, Revenue Generation and Public-Private Partnership in the Federal Capital Territory.

The Presidency said the appointment was aimed at ensuring effective representation and inclusivity in the National Assembly Service Commission.

Established under Section 157 of the 1999 Constitution, the commission is responsible for the appointment, promotion and discipline of staff of the National Assembly.