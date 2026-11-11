Tinubu: Anambra RHA mobilises 143,000 vote canvassers

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHA) in Anambra State have mobilised no fewer than 143,000 vote canvassers across the state’s 5,720 polling units to campaign for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

The state coordinator of RHA, Chief Okey Ezenwa, disclosed this during a meeting of the organisation’s zonal and local government coordinators.

Ezenwa said each polling unit had 25 canvassers prepared to drive grassroots mobilisation for Tinubu’s re-election.

“The Anambra State chapter of RHA is fully prepared for the 16 January 2027 presidential election. Our coordinators are fully on ground in the 21 Local Government Areas and the 326 wards,” he said.

He disclosed that an 11-member local government committee and a 10-member ward steering committee had also been established to strengthen the organisation’s coordination and mobilisation efforts.

According to him, the meeting resolved to convene a separate meeting with all APC National Assembly and State Assembly candidates in Anambra to agree on a clear strategic direction, particularly amid concerns over the perceived inactivity of the party’s state chapter.

Ezenwa reaffirmed that the RHA would serve as a major political structure supporting APC candidates in the presidential, National Assembly and State Assembly elections.

He also directed zonal, local government and ward coordinators to intensify grassroots mobilisation for Tinubu’s re-election.

The RHA coordinator expressed the organisation’s commitment to mobilising support for the successful conduct of the forthcoming presidential campaign rallies in the state.

He commended the Director-General of RHA and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, for his efforts in mobilising support for President Tinubu across the country.