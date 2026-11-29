By Emmanuel Iheaka

OWERRI — Unidentified hoodlums have reportedly set ablaze facilities at Amaimo Central School, in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State, venue of the planned official launch of the Rainbow Coalition in the state.

The attackers reportedly destroyed and burnt more than 40 canopies, tents, chairs and other facilities hired for the event scheduled for Sunday.

The incident, which occurred at about 8:35 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2026, reportedly caused panic in the area.

Reacting to the development, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State condemned the attack, insisting that it would not deter the coalition from proceeding with its activities.

In a statement signed by the party’s State Publicity Secretary, Lancelot Obiaku, the PDP described the Rainbow Coalition as an organic and lawful political movement that would not be stopped by acts of intimidation.

According to the party, the attackers arrived at the venue in three buses and a Hilux van before setting fire to facilities and equipment prepared for the event.

The statement said: “In the late hours of Saturday, November 28, 2026, at about 8:35 p.m., the hoodlums, operating in three buses and a Hilux van, invaded the venue and set ablaze over 40 canopies, tents, hundreds of plastic seats, VIP seats and furniture, the stage and musical equipment, billboards and banners bearing images of President Tinubu, Barr. Nyesom Wike, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu; decoration materials, among other items, hired for the event.

“They also assaulted the operators of the businesses and their workers who were preparing the venue for the mega rally.”

The PDP further denied allegations of coercion in the coalition’s membership, saying neither the coalition nor the party had forced any individual, group or political party to join the movement.

It said some political parties and individuals from different political platforms, including the All Progressives Congress (APC), had voluntarily identified with the coalition.

The party maintained that the movement would resist what it described as attempts by unnamed forces to repress its political activities.

It also called on the Presidency, the Inspector-General of Police and heads of other security agencies to intervene, warning that the incident threatened freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly.

The PDP described the alleged attack as an act of violence and arson and urged security agencies to address the incident.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer in Imo State, Henry Okoye, had yet to officially comment on the incident as of the time of filing this report. Calls to his telephone line were not answered.