Video: Thugs attack NDC supporters in Lagos

Onlookers at the scene.

Suspected political thugs, on Thursday, invaded a rally in Oregun, along Kudirat Abiola Way, Ikeja, Lagos, organised by the Nigerian Democratic Congress, NDC, supporters.

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The rally was part of a townhall meeting organised by NDC in the ongoing campaign for the presidential candidate of the NDC, Peter Obi, and governorship candidate, Funsho Doherty.

The rampaging thugs attacked supporters, with some sustaining injuries in the process.

The hoodlums, armed with cutlasses, cudgels and stones, invaded the venue of the event, disrupted proceedings and sent participants scampering for safety.

Though Obi was said not to be at the rally when the incident occurred, it was gathered that the thugs demanded money from the NDC supporters for holding the rally. When their demands were not met, the thugs resorted to attacking anyone on sight.

A police source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed the attack. The source said the organisers did not obtain prior approval before the event.

“Yes, it happened. However, it’s unfortunate that the organisers did not inform the security agencies of their rally,” the source said.

Below is a video from the scene:

Thugs attack NDC supporters in Lagos



Suspected political thugs, on Thursday, invaded a rally at Kudirat Abiola Way, Ikeja, Lagos, organised by the Nigerian Democratic Congress, NDC, supporters. pic.twitter.com/ngB7LmAliR November 12, 2026

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