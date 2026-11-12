Thuggery Attack: NDC demands probe, prosecution of perpetrators, vows not to be intimidated

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The National Leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has condemned the attack on its supporters by suspected political thugs who invaded a rally organised by the party in Oregun, along Kudirat Abiola Way, Ikeja, Lagos, demanding the immediate investigation, arrest and prosecution of those responsible.

The party warned that the attack would not intimidate its members or silence Nigerians, insisting that Nigeria was not a conquered territory and that political participation was not a crime.

In a statement issued on Thursday and signed by the Spokesperson of the NDC National Campaign Council, Dr Chiogo Constance Ikokwu, the party described the incident as an unacceptable assault on democracy, citizens’ fundamental rights and freedom of political association.

It said no political party or group had a monopoly on Nigeria, adding that nobody had the right to deploy violence, intimidation or thuggery to silence opposing voices.

The NDC also called for an end to what it described as the dangerous culture of political violence being witnessed in some states.

According to the party, those who believe they can intimidate Nigerians into silence must understand that democracy belongs to the people, not political thugs and their sponsors.

The Lagos rally was part of a town hall meeting organised by the NDC as part of its ongoing campaign for its presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and governorship candidate, Funsho Doherty.

The statement read: “The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) strongly condemns the violent attack on its supporters in Lagos by suspected political thugs during its town hall meeting today.

“We deeply sympathise with anybody injured in the attack and wish them a speedy and full recovery. Our thoughts are with them and their families at this difficult time.

“This incident is an unacceptable assault on democracy, citizens’ fundamental rights and the freedom of political association. No political party or group has a monopoly on Nigeria, and no one has the right to use violence, intimidation or thuggery to silence opposing voices.

“Nigeria is not a conquered territory, and political participation is not a crime.

“We demand an immediate investigation, the arrest and prosecution of those responsible, and an end to the dangerous culture of political violence we are witnessing in some states.

“Those who believe they can intimidate Nigerians into silence must understand that democracy belongs to the people, not to political thugs and their sponsors.”

The party alleged that there was a calculated attempt to intimidate Nigerians, spread fear and discourage them from voting in 2027, but insisted that the effort would fail.

It urged Nigerians to turn out in large numbers in 2027 to exercise their democratic rights and vote for the Obi/Kwankwaso ticket, describing the call as part of a peaceful demand for accountable leadership and a different direction for the country.

“The NDC and its supporters will not be silenced or bullied out of exercising their democratic rights,” the statement added.