Throwback: 10 songs that have defined Nigeria’s Detty December

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Before the December concert rush, packed nightclubs, beach parties and returning diaspora crowds became synonymous with Detty December, Nigerian music had already established the festive season as its biggest playground.

Every December, a new collection of songs takes over the streets, clubs, weddings, concerts and parties, providing the soundtrack to the celebrations as Nigerians round off the year.

From Wizkid’s infectious melodies and Naira Marley’s street anthems to Portable’s Zazoo Zeh and Seyi Vibez’s Chance, some records have become inseparable from memories of particular festive seasons.

Although Nigerians have celebrated Christmas and New Year with music and parties for decades, the phrase Detty December gained popularity around 2016, with singer Mr Eazi credited with popularising it through his concert promotion.

Over the years, the culture has grown into a major entertainment season, with Lagos becoming a destination for returning Nigerians, international visitors and music lovers.

As another festive season approaches, here is a throwback to 10 songs that have defined Nigeria’s Detty December experience over the years.

1. 2016 – Mad Over You by Runtown

Few songs captured the mood of the 2016 festive season quite like Runtown’s ‘Mad Over You’.

Released towards the end of the year, the song became a massive hit, with its Ghana-inspired Pon Pon sound, catchy melody and romantic lyrics making it a favourite across clubs, parties and radio stations.

The record arrived at a time when Nigerian music was embracing a more melodic, highlife-influenced sound, moving away from some of the faster dance-driven records that had dominated previous years.

Its popularity extended beyond Nigeria, becoming a major hit across West Africa and one of the songs many music lovers associate with the early Detty December era.

2. 2017 – Manya by Mut4y featuring Wizkid

Wizkid returned to the festive-season conversation in 2017 with ‘Manya’, a collaboration with producer Mut4y.

Built around an infectious rhythm and an interpolation of the popular Ghanaian song ‘Akohoma Womu’, the track quickly became a party favourite.

Released during a year in which Wizkid enjoyed significant international recognition with his ‘Sounds From the Other Side’ project, ‘Manya’ helped maintain his dominance on the Nigerian music scene.

From clubs to concerts and street parties, the song became one of the defining sounds of the 2017 festive season, competing with Kizz Daniel’s ‘Yeba’ and Reekado Banks’ ‘Like’.

3. 2018 – Able God by Chinko Ekun featuring Lil Kesh and Zlatan

If there was one street anthem that Nigerians could hardly escape during the 2018 festive season, it was ‘Able God’.

Chinko Ekun recruited Lil Kesh and Zlatan for the Rexxie-produced record, which became popular for its energetic delivery, memorable hook and danceable production.

The song arrived during the rise of street-pop and the Zanku dance movement, helping introduce Zlatan to a much wider audience.

Its popular catchphrase, ‘No more insufficient funds’, also became a familiar expression among young Nigerians, making the record more than just another party song.

4. 2019 – Ma Fo by Naira Marley featuring Young Jonn

Naira Marley dominated much of Nigeria’s music conversation in 2019, and his influence extended into the festive season with ‘Ma Fo’.

Produced by Young Jonn, the song became one of the records that defined the last full-scale December party season before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted social activities in 2020.

Coming after a successful run of releases, including ‘Soapy’, ‘Opotoyi’ and ‘Am I A Yahoo Boy’, ‘Ma Fo’ reinforced Naira Marley’s growing influence on Nigerian street music.

Its infectious beat and street-inspired sound made it a regular feature at parties, clubs and concerts.

5. 2020 – KPK by Rexxie featuring Mohbad

After months of pandemic restrictions and reduced social activities, Nigerians gradually returned to their usual festive celebrations towards the end of 2020.

One song that captured the mood was ‘KPK (Ko Por Ke)’ by producer Rexxie featuring Mohbad.

The record combined street-pop with Amapiano-inspired production, creating a sound that quickly caught on among music lovers.

Mohbad’s delivery and the song’s memorable refrain made it a favourite among DJs and party organisers as Nigerians looked forward to enjoying the festive season after a difficult year.

For many, ‘KPK’ represented the return of street energy to Nigerian nightlife.

6. 2021 – Zazoo Zeh by Portable featuring Poco Lee and Olamide

The 2021 festive season belonged, in no small measure, to Portable and his breakout record, ‘Zazoo Zeh’.

Featuring dancer Poco Lee and rapper Olamide, the song became an instant street sensation following its release in December.

Its energetic beat, unconventional delivery and accompanying dance moves quickly took over social media, parties and entertainment venues.

Portable’s performances, which often featured his unpredictable stage antics, further fuelled the song’s popularity.

The record also marked a major turning point in Portable’s career, transforming him from an emerging street act into one of Nigeria’s most talked-about entertainers.

7. 2022 – Chance (Na Ham) by Seyi Vibez

Seyi Vibez emerged as one of the major voices of the 2022 festive season with ‘Chance (Na Ham)’.

Taken from his ‘Billion Dollar Baby’ album, the song blended street-pop with elements of Apala-inspired music, creating a distinctive sound that resonated with a growing audience.

Its popularity grew towards the end of the year, with the song becoming a regular feature on playlists, in clubs and at social gatherings.

The record also helped establish Seyi Vibez as one of the leading figures in Nigeria’s street-pop movement, setting the stage for his subsequent rise.

8. 2023 – Cast by Shallipopi featuring ODUMODUBLVCK

Shallipopi and ODUMODUBLVCK joined forces in 2023 for ‘Cast’, a collaboration that became one of the year’s biggest street-pop records.

The song brought together Shallipopi’s distinctive Benin-inspired street sound and ODUMODUBLVCK’s energetic rap delivery.

Produced by Busy Pluto, ‘Cast’ gained momentum through social media, clubs and street parties, becoming a major part of the festive-season soundtrack.

Its popularity reflected the growing influence of a new generation of Nigerian artists who were reshaping the country’s music scene through street-inspired sounds and unconventional styles.

9. 2024 – Oblee by DJ YK Mule featuring Kashcoming, Slimcase and Qdot

The 2024 festive season had a strong street-music flavour, with DJ YK Mule’s ‘Oblee’ emerging as one of its defining records.

Featuring Kashcoming, Slimcase and Qdot, the song grew from a phrase associated with Seyi Vibez’s ‘Flakky’ into a full-fledged street sensation.

DJ YK Mule transformed the expression into a lively street-pop record, with the remix helping it spread across Lagos and other parts of the country.

The song became particularly popular at street raves, bus parks, markets and parties, demonstrating once again how Nigerian street music can turn an unexpected phrase into a nationwide anthem.

Another major record from the period was Fido’s ‘Joy Is Coming’, which arrived just 11 days before Christmas and quickly became an uplifting soundtrack for the festive period and the transition into the New Year.

10. 2025 – Galorizzy by Davido and Money Constant by Wizkid

The battle for the defining Detty December soundtrack in 2025 brought two of Afrobeats’ biggest stars into the conversation.

Davido’s ‘Galorizzy’, featuring Mavo, ECool, Morravey, Scotts.M and Iphxne DJ, emerged as one of the contenders for the festive-season anthem.

On the other side was ‘Money Constant’, featuring Wizkid, DJ Maphorisa, DJ Tunez and Mavo, which also gained attention among music lovers.

Both records reflected the competition surrounding the December music scene, as artists and producers sought to deliver songs that would dominate clubs, concerts, parties and social media.

The debate over which song best captured the festive mood became part of the season itself, continuing the tradition of Nigerians identifying a defining soundtrack for every December.

The soundtrack of a decade of Detty December

From Runtown’s ‘Mad Over You’ in 2016 to the street-pop energy of ‘Oblee’ and the competing sounds of 2025, Nigeria’s Detty December soundtrack reflects the evolution of Afrobeats and the country’s entertainment culture.

Each festive season has introduced a different sound, dance trend or musical expression, with artists using December as an opportunity to connect with audiences at home and in the diaspora.

While the biggest concerts and parties may change from year to year, the music remains a constant part of the experience.

And as Nigerians prepare for another December of homecomings, concerts, nightlife and celebrations, the familiar question returns: which song will become the soundtrack of Detty December 2026?