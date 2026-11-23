File image of Senator Omo-Agege

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Ochuko Akuopha, Akpokona Omafuaire & Efe Onodjae

UGHELLI – Olorogun Jaro Egbo, the local government chairman of Ughelli North, Delta State, were Senator Ovie Omo-Agege said an assassination attempt was made on his life, has said three of his (Egbo) supporters were killed.

Read Also: Four die as Omo-Agege survives alleged assassination attempt in Delta

Recall that a campaign tour by Senator Omo-Agege, Delta Central senatorial candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, turned bloody in Uduere community, Ughelli North, today, with four persons in his entourage reportedly killed and several others critically wounded in a fresh political violence involving supporters of the NDC and All Progressives Congress, APC.

Among those reportedly killed was Moses Anaughe, a former Commissioner, Federal Character Commission and aide to Omo-Agege.

Also, former member of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Evans Ivwurie, was among those shot and reportedly battling for his life alongside other victims receiving medical attention.

The latest bloodshed, which has triggered a fierce exchange of accusations between Omo-Agege’s camp and Olorogun Egbo, is the third major violent incident linked to political activities involving rival camps in the state.

Clashes had erupted in the Warri-Effurun axis and Asaba, where one person was also killed.

While Omo-Agege’s camp put the Uduere death toll at four, Egbo claimed three of his supporters were killed, with both sides accusing the other of instigating the violence.

The recurrence of deadly confrontations, with the 2027 general elections still months away, has heightened concerns over the safety of political campaigns and the possibility of Delta becoming increasingly engulfed in political violence.

Omo-Agege

Omo-Agege’s campaign organisation alleged that armed men opened fire on the senator and his entourage at close range during a peaceful campaign visit, describing the incident as an assassination attempt.

In a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Sunny Areh, the campaign organisation said: “We condemn in the strongest possible terms the murderous attack on the campaign team of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Delta Central Senatorial Candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, in Uduere, Ughelli North Local Government Area.

“According to eyewitness reports received from the scene, armed men opened fire at close range on Senator Omo-Agege and his entourage during a peaceful campaign tour to Uduere.

“Senator Ovie Omo-Agege was saved by a divine distraction, when bullets wheezed past his head as he was addressing the crowd that gathered to receive him.”

The organisation put the death toll at four, identifying two of the deceased as its aides, Moses Anaughe and Akima Efemena Umukoro.

It also named Chief Evans Ivwurie, Chuks Erhire, Tobore Agba and Ayodo Wanogho as among those shot, with four victims initially reported wounded.

“We are pained to report that four people including two of our aides — Moses Anaughe and Akima Efemena Umukoro — were shot dead.

“Four others — Chief Evans Iwuvrie, Chuks Erhire, Tobore Agba (who was shot in the neck) and Ayodo Wanogho — were shot at very close range and wounded critically. They are currently receiving medical attention,” the statement said.

The NDC camp maintained that the incident was not an ordinary political disagreement.

“This was not a clash. This was not a misunderstanding. This was, according to witnesses, a targeted attempt to assassinate Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.”

It further alleged that witnesses identified Egbo as leading the attackers on the orders of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, demanding an immediate and transparent investigation.

Egbo, LG chair’s account

However, Egbo rejected the allegations, offering a completely different account of how the confrontation erupted.

The APC chieftain said the disagreement began over the use of a community hall, which he claimed had already been booked for an event he was organising for Uduere residents.

According to him: “Yesterday (Sunday) at the village, we went there to set up our canopy for today’s and tomorrow’s event because I’m hosting the whole village people.

“When we got there, some people said that Omo-Agege is coming and they want to use the hall. So my president told them that this hall has been booked, so you can take it to elsewhere. They refused.”

Egbo said the NDC campaign subsequently proceeded with its activities close to where his supporters had gathered, despite the disagreement.

He added that security personnel had been alerted before the incident, insisting that he took steps to prevent violence.

“In the morning, we had got intelligence that they brought in AK-47 and armed men from Sapele and Ughelli. So I called the Area Commander and the DPO to go there and maintain peace. We even called the Army.

“So when the DPO got there, he called me to say that he’s preaching to them that they shouldn’t fight.

“So I told my people, don’t talk to anybody. Just enjoy yourself there. Drink and eat and merry. They had their own and that was when he (Omo-Agege) was saying that I was his PA, I was this, I was that.”

Egbo, however, accused members of Omo-Agege’s entourage of opening fire on his supporters, claiming that three of his men died.

He specifically accused one Akima, whom he described as an anti-cult operative, of firing a pump-action gun at close range.

“And thereafter, as he was going, that was when one of his boys, one Akima, who calls himself Anti-Cult, brought out a pump action and opened fire at innocent citizens. Three of them at close range, on my people.

“As they fired, two died. The other one we rushed to the hospital, he just died now. And then three other ones are in critical condition.”

‘Omo-Agege ordered the shooting’

The council chairman also alleged that Omo-Agege ordered the shooting, a claim not independently established.

“So it’s Omo-Agege ordered them to shoot innocent people, since he declared ‘Rig & Die’. So they came with arms, fully armed, to cause disruption,” he alleged.

Egbo further said casualties were being treated at the Central Hospital, Ughelli, adding that the Area Commander was at the facility.

The NDC campaign organisation, meanwhile, called on Governor Oborevwori to condemn the attack and ensure the arrest and investigation of those allegedly responsible, including Egbo.

It also demanded that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, the Director-General of the Department of State Services, DSS, and the Delta State Commissioner of Police take over the investigation.

“We call on the Inspector-General of Police to personally take over the investigation as we no longer have confidence in the Delta State Police Command whose officers were present with six trucks but did nothing to prevent the attack and killings,” the statement added.

The organisation urged its supporters not to retaliate, declaring that its ward-to-ward campaign across Delta Central would continue.

“Do not retaliate. Do not take the law into your own hands. We refuse to be intimidated. We refuse to be silenced.”

Political violence in Warri, Effurun to Asaba

The Uduere violence comes against the backdrop of previous confrontations involving political supporters in the state, raising questions about the effectiveness of earlier security interventions and assurances of peaceful political activities.

The first major incident occurred during a political procession in the Warri-Effurun axis on September 18, when supporters of rival political interests clashed, with allegations of armed involvement and an AK-47 rifle reportedly recovered in the aftermath.

The incident prompted condemnation and calls for investigation, amid conflicting accounts by political actors and security authorities over how the violence started and who was responsible.

Barely two months later, on November 7, another political procession in Asaba, involving supporters of the NDC and the Obedient Movement, ended in bloodshed, leaving one person dead and several others injured.

The police had said they received intelligence about the planned procession and advised against a road march, while political actors subsequently traded accusations over responsibility for the violence.

The Asaba incident also attracted concern from traditional and political stakeholders, who warned against allowing partisan rivalry to threaten the peace of the state.

Udumere

With Uduere now added to the list, the succession of violent incidents has raised troubling questions about whether political actors and security agencies have learnt any lessons from the earlier bloodshed.

The rival accounts surrounding the latest shooting, the actual casualty figure, the identities of those responsible and the circumstances leading to the violence now require urgent and impartial investigation.

For residents of Delta, the growing concern is that political competition, rather than being settled through persuasion and the ballot, could increasingly expose innocent citizens and party supporters to deadly confrontations.

When contacted, Delta State Police Command’s Spokesman, SP Bright Edafe, said the Command was yet to receive official report despite Egbo affirming that the Ughelli Area Commander was in the know and at the Ughelli Central Hospital where some casualties were rushed to the Accident and Emergency Unit.

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