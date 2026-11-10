Three Nigerians arrested in India over immigration status

Three Nigerians have been arrested in Delhi, India, for allegedly residing in the country without valid immigration documents.

The Times of India reported on Sunday that the Delhi Police arrested the men during a verification exercise in Dwarka, southwest Delhi, on October 31.

The report, which cited police officials, identified the suspects as Bartholomew Iloegbunem, Konan Okocha, also known as Konan Brice Kousaai, and Ndubuisi Nwabufor.

According to the report, the three men were unable to produce documents authorising their stay in India when questioned by the police.

They were subsequently presented before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office and transferred to the Sewa Sadan detention centre in Lampur.

The arrests followed a police verification drive targeting foreign nationals in the area, the newspaper reported.