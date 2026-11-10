Three feared killed as gunmen attack mining site in Plateau

By Golok Nanmwa

JOS – No fewer than three persons have reportedly been killed following an attack by gunmen on a mining site in Jol community, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The incident occurred at about 6pm on Tuesday, when the assailants reportedly stormed the mining site and opened fire on people in the area.

A resident of the community, Bulus Shen, who confirmed the incident, told newsmen that the gunmen arrived at the mining site in the evening and began shooting sporadically.

Shen said the attack threw the community into panic, adding that three persons were reportedly killed in the incident.

The spokesperson of the Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM), Rwang Tengwong, also confirmed the attack.

Tengwong condemned the killing, describing the incident as disturbing and unacceptable.

He called on security agencies to urgently investigate the attack, apprehend those responsible and strengthen security around rural communities to prevent further loss of lives.

Efforts to get further details from security operatives were unsuccessful as of the time of filing this report.