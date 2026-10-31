There’s more to women than sexuality – Bukola Ikuomola

Bukola Ikuomola

By Ayo Onikoyi

Actress and filmmaker Bukola Ikuomola, popularly known as MZNicollet, has said women should be recognised for their intellect, achievements and contributions to society rather than their sexuality.

In a chat with Potpourri, Ikuomola, who expressed her views on women flaunting their sexuality on social media, said she admired women who distinguished themselves through their intelligence and accomplishments.

“There is more to women than sexuality. I admire women who are known for their intellect and other great achievements,” she said.

The Ondo State-born actress, who also has Urhobo roots in Warri, Delta State, said she developed a passion for acting from an early age and had always admired the profession. She is a graduate of Novena University, Ogume, Delta State, and also runs Nickiscollections as its chief executive officer.

Speaking about the sacrifices she has made to build her acting career, Ikuomola said she had invested considerable time, effort and the little money available to her in improving her craft.

She described working with veteran actors, including Saheed Balogun, Jobola Dabo, Ayo Mogaji and Muyiwa Ademola, as some of her memorable experiences in the industry. She also expressed pride in producing her first movie, *Enemy Within*.

On the kind of roles she enjoys playing, Ikuomola said she preferred heroic characters who demonstrate strength and determination and contribute meaningfully to a story. However, she noted that her versatility allows her to approach different roles with passion.

The actress said her ambition was to become a megastar with an international reputation, extending her influence beyond Nollywood.

On relationships, Ikuomola said respect and a good sense of humour were qualities she valued in a man, adding that she preferred men to make the first move.

She also declared a preference for money over love, explaining that past experiences had left her feeling used in relationships because of how much she gave to the people she loved. “Now I go for money. And if love comes with it, I grab it too,” she said, adding that love becomes sweeter when money is involved.