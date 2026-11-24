…My three men were killed — LG chairman

By Efe Onodjae

A witness to the alleged attack on former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, during a campaign rally at Uduere, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State, has narrated how gunshots erupted at the venue, alleging that the last words they heard from a rival group were: “Shoot Omo-Agege.”

The witness, Pius Eguono, alleged that the incident followed a series of confrontations between Omo-Agege’s supporters and some youths in the community ahead of the campaign rally.

According to Eguono, Omo-Agege had been conducting consultations ahead of his campaign and had paid for the use of the community town hall for his official campaign rally scheduled for the following day.

He alleged that the town crier engaged to announce the campaign in the community was beaten up.

Eguono further claimed that on the morning of the rally, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ufuoma arrived at the venue alongside some youths allegedly linked to Otovwodo community and insisted that the organisers could not use the town hall.

He said the organisers accepted the decision and made alternative arrangements by erecting canopies nearby.

Recounting the events, Eguono said: “Ovie Omo-Agege had been conducting consultations ahead of his campaign. Yesterday, he sent money to pay for the town hall for his official campaign, which was scheduled to kick off today at Uduere, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

“The town crier, who was also paid to make announcements about Ovie Omo-Agege’s campaign, was allegedly beaten to a stupor.

“This morning, the Ufuoma DPO came in the company of Otovwodo youths and insisted that we should not use the community town hall, which we obliged. We then arranged canopies nearby.

“As the rally was ongoing, they brought a cow to roast, apparently to suffocate us with smoke, but we did not mind.

“Meanwhile, the president of Otovwodo Motor Park, Gueke, and his boys started shooting while the police were there. We drew the attention of the most senior officer, the Ufuoma Divisional Police Officer, and he stylishly said he would talk to them.

“If you watch the video clearly, you would hear the sound of gunshots while Ovie Omo-Agege was speaking. But because they were shooting up, we just decided to carry on.

“So, in order to keep us alert, some of the security men with us also fired shots up. Immediately, it was as if they were waiting for our gunshots. The next thing we heard from the Otovwodo youth leader, named Gueke, who was shooting with his boys, was: ‘Shoot Ovie Omo-Agege.’”

On his part, the Ughelli North Local Government Chairman, Olorogun Jaro Egbo, has claimed that three of his supporters were killed during the incident.

Egbo, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the disagreement began over the use of a community hall, which he claimed had already been booked for an event he was organising for residents of Uduere.

According to him: “Yesterday (Sunday), at the village, we went there to set up our canopy for today’s and tomorrow’s events because I am hosting the entire village.

“When we got there, some people said Omo-Agege was coming and that they wanted to use the hall. So, my president told them that the hall had been booked and that they could take their event elsewhere. They refused.”

Egbo said the NDC campaign subsequently proceeded with its activities close to where his supporters had gathered, despite the disagreement.

He added that security personnel had been alerted ahead of the incident, insisting that he had taken steps to prevent violence.

“In the morning, we had received intelligence that they had brought AK-47 rifles and armed men from Sapele and Ughelli. So, I called the Area Commander and the DPO to go there and maintain peace. We even called the Army.

“When the DPO got there, he called me to say that he was appealing to them not to fight.

“So, I told my people not to talk to anybody but to enjoy themselves. They should drink, eat and be merry. They had their own event, and that was when he (Omo-Agege) was saying that I was his PA, I was this, I was that.”

Egbo, however, accused members of Omo-Agege’s entourage of opening fire on his supporters, claiming that three of his men were killed.

He specifically accused one Akima, whom he described as an anti-cult operative, of shooting at his supporters at close range with a pump-action rifle.

He said: “Thereafter, as he was going, one of his boys, one Akima, who calls himself Anti-Cult, brought out a pump-action gun and opened fire on innocent citizens. He shot three of my people at close range.

“As they fired, two died. The other one we rushed to the hospital has just died. Three others are in critical condition.”