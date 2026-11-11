The Future of Business Payments in Africa: What Will Change by 2027?

In January 2026, one of the world’s biggest streamers walked up to a jewellery seller in Lagos Nigeria and tried to pay.

IShowSpeed was in the middle of his Africa tour and had just passed 50 million YouTube subscribers while in Lagos. He picked out about $1,500 worth of jewellery and offered to pay with Apple Pay.

The merchant said no.

So he paid in USDT instead, a stablecoin, which is a digital token built to hold the value of the US dollar. A few days later, Tether’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Paolo Ardoino, shared the clip on X: “iShowspeed shopping with USDT in Nigeria.” Technically this was done via usdt to ngn swap.

It was a fun moment. But look past the cameras and that one sale holds four big shifts in African business payments:

Faster settlement: The seller was paid on the spot, not days later.

The seller was paid on the spot, not days later. Multi-currency business: A Nigerian merchant accepted dollar value from a foreign customer.

A Nigerian merchant accepted dollar value from a foreign customer. Digital payments: No cash and no card machine, just a phone.

No cash and no card machine, just a phone. New payment rails: A well-known global payment method did not fit. A newer one did.

Now ask a harder question. If a jewellery seller can do all that in one sale, why does your business still wait days to pay a supplier or get paid by one?

Here is how each of those four shifts will change African business payments by 2027.

1. Faster settlement becomes the baseline

Within many African countries, money already moves in seconds. Africa’s instant payment systems reportedly processed transactions worth $1.98 trillion in 2025, according to data from a GSMA mobile money report. Despite this huge demand, cross-border payments are where businesses still feel the wait. An international wire transfer typically takes 3–5 business days to arrive and costs about 8% of the entire transaction value on average, according to the world bank. A stablecoin payment typically settles in under a day and costs about 3%.

“Speed is easy to promise. What businesses really need is speed they can trust, with licensing, compliance and clean records built in from day one.”

Ebieroma Morris, Co-founder and CIO, Quidax

2. More businesses run in many currencies

Africa has about 42 currencies. A business that sells into three countries and buys from a fourth may deal with five currencies before lunch.

That used to be a headache for large companies only. By 2027, it will be normal for mid-sized businesses too. A fashion brand in Lagos selling to buyers in Accra and London, or a manufacturer in Nairobi paying suppliers in Shenzhen, will receive, hold and pay out in several currencies.

Three things will change for finance teams:

Holding balances in more than one currency, and deciding each day what to keep and what to convert.

Using dollar-linked stablecoins as a shared balance for paying and receiving abroad, then converting to local currency when needed.

Checking the books daily, or in real time: When money moves in minutes, month-end reconciliation, meaning matching your records against the bank and the blockchain, is too slow.

Speed has a catch. A stablecoin sent to the wrong wallet address cannot be called back the way a wire sometimes can. The businesses that do well will treat every company wallet like a bank account, with an owner, limits and an approval step.

3. Digital payments will become the default, and disappear into software

The jewellery sale needed only a phone. Africa is already there for almost everyday payments.

Mobile money in Sub-Saharan Africa handled $1.4 trillion in 2025, about two-thirds of the global total, according to the GSMA. Africa also has 347 million active mobile money accounts, close to 60% of the world’s total.

The next step for business is that digital assets infrastructure sink into the tools you already use. Your accounting software, online store or platform sends and receives payments in the background, through an API (application programming interface, the connection that lets two systems talk to each other).

People want this. According to BVNK’s 2026 Stablecoin Utility Report, 91% of African respondents would like stablecoin wallets inside the banking apps they already use. Africa also has the highest increase in the amount of stablecoins held over the last 12 months.

By 2027, expect more platforms, marketplaces and fintechs to offer stablecoin settlement quietly behind the “Pay” button. If you are building one of them, a stablecoin API (the service that converts between local currency and stablecoins) lets you integrate it without building the pipes yourself. For a wider view, see 5 Best Payment Methods for Modern African Businesses in 2026.

4. New payment rails open up

A payment rail is the road money travels on. For decades, African businesses paying abroad had one main road: the bank wire through foreign correspondent banks. By 2027, there will be several.

Stablecoin rails. Sub-Saharan Africa reportedly received more than $205 billion in on-chain crypto value between July 2024 and June 2025, up about 52% on the year before.. Among crypto-active people surveyed in 15 African countries, 79% hold stablecoins, according to BVNK.

Clearer rules for crypto adoption and usage: Kenya’s Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASP) Act came into force in November 2025, with detailed regulations gazetted in July 2026. Ghana passed its own VASP law in December 2025. Nigeria’s Investments and Securities Act 2025 recognised digital assets as securities under the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).This 2026, Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) also published its legal guidelines detailing exactly how stablecoins and virtual assets will be taxed in Nigeria. Clear rules mean businesses can choose licensed partners with confidence.

By 2027, the smart move will be picking the right rail for each payment: local-currency rails for African routes, stablecoins infrastructure for Africa and global ones, and bank transfers where they still make sense.

What will not change