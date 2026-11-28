A pair of sunglasses walked into a centuries-old palace in Daura on November 14, and by Tuesday night the Katsina State Government had suspended the Emir’s official engagements and travel.

You could hardly script a sharper collision of eras. On the throne sits Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, a 92-year-old monarch keeping one of northern Nigeria’s oldest royal stools. Across from him sits Mirka Cze, a Czech-born traveller of Polish origin wearing Meta smart glasses that quietly film the room while looking like ordinary frames. After leaving Nigeria at the end of a thirty-day tour, she uploaded the clip and accused the Emir of unwanted touching. Within hours, the internet skipped straight past due process and convened a global tribunal before breakfast.

The Daura Emirate Council says it is examining the footage, and in an age where deepfakes are cooked up on phones between traffic lights, questioning authenticity is fair enough. Governor Dikko Radda’s administration has constituted an investigative panel while barring the Emir from official duties and travel pending the outcome. Nothing has been proven in a court of law.

Yet even while forensic experts prepare to examine the frames, the public argument has already split into two noisy camps. Those trying to psychoanalyse a nonagenarian, and those wondering why Nigerian authorities suddenly discovered the speed of light.

Take the first question, because Nigerians are asking it in every beer parlour, salon and WhatsApp group from Sokoto to Calabar,if the allegations hold up, what on earth possesses a man past ninety to risk a lifetime of reverence in a single afternoon?

Some armchair doctors have reached straight for biology, offering neurological explanations for behaviour they cannot clinically assess. Other commentators, mostly men laughing nervously into their sleeves, have opted for an older explanation that female beauty remains one of humanity’s most enduring distractions, and that neither grey hair nor royal beads have ever guaranteed a man immunity from losing his footing when charm walks into the room.

There is a third possibility, less comical and far more Nigerian. Absolute deference does strange things to the human brain. Spend decades in a palace where nobody looks you in the eye, nobody tells you “no,” and every cough is treated like a proverb, and the boundary between royal privilege and personal space can begin to blur. If the allegation is true, a ruler accustomed to unquestioned authority may have forgotten that a title does not suspend the boundaries that apply to everyone else, and that a pair of spectacles sitting six feet away may have a lens sharper than a courtroom camera.

Humour aside, that is where the laughter stops. Because behind the viral memes sits a question that should embarrass every public official in this country.

Suppose the visitor in that room had not been a European tourist who waited until she cleared Nigerian airspace to post a video for an international audience. Suppose she had been Hauwa from Funtua, Ngozi from Onitsha, or a young corps member posted to Katsina who walked out of a powerful man’s office with a shaking voice and no smart glasses on her nose.

Would the state machinery have moved with the same urgency?

We know how these things play out in Nigeria. Before anybody asks what the man did, somebody will ask what the woman wore. Was her dress too short? Was she exposing too much? Why did she go to the palace dressed like that? Why did she go alone? What was she looking for? There would be people insisting that she must have misunderstood the Emir, others warning her not to bring down the reputation of a respected traditional ruler over an allegation she might not be able to prove. Her family could be pressured to settle the matter quietly. Elders might plead that she should forgive and move on. Before long, the woman who came forward to report what happened would find herself defending her character, her dressing, her upbringing and even her reason for being in that room. The man’s title would command respect, her account would have to earn belief. And if she insisted on pursuing the matter, she might discover that the price of demanding justice was being labelled disrespectful, troublesome or an enemy of the institution.

Even in this very case, Katsina police reportedly admitted days after the clip surfaced that no formal complaint had been logged, it took Amnesty International’s warning over death threats against Cze and mounting pressure from prominent northern voices before the state swung into decisive action.

Once the foreign headlines arrived, however, the urgency became theatrical.

That double standard cuts both ways, and neither side makes us look serious. On one hand, it feels painfully like a colonial-era reflex rushing to prove to white visitors that Nigeria is civilised and responsive, while ordinary Nigerian women fight for years to get a police station to take a statement seriously. On the other hand, restricting a paramount ruler’s public functions before forensic examination has confirmed whether the video is genuine raises its own uncomfortable worry. Is this genuine accountability, or panic-driven optics passing public judgment at breakneck speed simply because the complainant carries a foreign passport?

Strong institutions do not need international embarrassment to find their spine, and they do not suspend due process just to appease trending hashtags.

Whatever Governor Radda’s panel eventually uncovers,whether it confirms a grave breach of trust by a revered throne or exposes a manipulated clip,the warning to Nigeria’s big men is already plain. The age of closed-door impunity is dying, not because our institutions suddenly grew a conscience, but because technology no longer asks permission at the palace gate.

As for the rest of us, the real test is not how fast we react when a European tourist trends on Instagram. It is whether we will ever move half as quickly when the woman crying for justice speaks Hausa, Igbo, or Yoruba, and owns nothing more expensive than her word.

Stephanie Shaakaa [email protected] 08078600871

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