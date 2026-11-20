The United States, US President Donald Trump touched down in Shenzhen, Southern China, like a rain-soaked chicken. His wings had this month been clipped by massive Democrat victories in the midterm elections. Not his usual swagger, as if he owns the world. He travelled for a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

Trump had eliminated the Iranian leadership but failed to conquer the Iranians who today hold firm to the Strait of Hormuz, giving passage to only ships they grant permission. Nine ships which, a few weeks ago, tried to circumvent the Iranians were disabled.

The attacks on Iran had increased the global cost of oil and energy. Trump had also abducted a sitting President, Nicholas Maduro, and his wife right inside their bedroom in Caracas and introduced chaos in world markets with tariffs that can best be described as insane. Generally, he has made the world unsafe. Now, he was in China to see how a world he has contributed to set adrift can be anchored.

The excitable Trump seemed wowed by the reception he received when he touched down: “This is a great president, one of the great presidents of China, and he’s never gone to the airport to meet somebody… And not only that, the fanfare, the beauty, the pageantry, the thousands of people, the young children, the soldiers, the whole thing.”

Trump said he and the Chinese and Russian leaders are uniquely positioned to reduce the world’s nuclear weapons stockpile and lessen the risks that they will ever be used. He said that the power of having such weapons can be intoxicating, which is why the US wants to deny Iran the ability to produce them. In 2026 estimates, the USA and Russia hold about 8,000 nuclear warheads, and China, 600.

Trump also condemned “rogue globalist organizations.” He named the International Criminal Court as one of those and also referred to the Russo-Ukrainian War.

He said the trilateral was history-making, adding: “Too often past leaders have avoided talking to nations with whom they had disagreements…We feel the opposite.”

Host Jinping maintained his generally dignified composure. He did not react to claims by Japan and Taiwan about alleged Chinese and Russian aggression. He simply told Trump to “do the right thing” about Taiwan, over which China has historical claims.

Jinping agreed that nuclear weapons should be comprehensively prohibited and destroyed, warning that there can be no victory in a nuclear war. On the importance of the meeting, he said: “History tells us that when major powers live in harmony, the world is at peace. When major powers clash, the world falls into turmoil.”

On conflicts around the world, the Chinese President said: “China, Russia, and the United States should continue encouraging parties to conflicts to sit down and engage in talks, and resolve disputes through political and diplomatic means.”

Just before the trilateral, the US had imposed further restrictions on China’s access to advanced AI chips, and the latter had pledged to retaliate. The Chinese leader had in response said: “We must firmly uphold the rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core, support free and open trade and investment…China is a country of etiquette and has a tradition of reciprocating courtesy.” This tradition was seen in practice when participating leaders from countries like Australia, South Korea and Canada were welcomed at the airport by gaily dressed children, dancers and soldiers hoisting rifles. But the Japanese Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, who had in 2025 said Japan could deploy its military against China if it attacks Taiwan and threatens its territory, had no welcome party.

Putin arrived in China, ever confident. The attempts of the European Union, EU, to isolate him and his country had failed. Now, he sat at the centre of world politics and attention, and those who seek his isolation were absent. To take the shine off the trilateral meeting, forty European countries and partners had, the same day, gathered in Germany to remind the world that the Ukrainians need military and financial support and that they are ready for ceasefire guarantees. Along with Ukraine, they asked to be involved in peace talks since they are locked out of the trilateral. They failed to take the shine off. Rather, the world focused on China. The meeting of forty, including France and Britain, two Permanent Members of the United Nations Security Council, did not weigh on the same scale as the meeting of the three.

Putin pushed for the three to address energy security, global and regional issues. He emphasized that the three countries have “numerous shared interests in the settlement of regional conflicts, including, obviously, the conflict in Ukraine.”

In his address to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, APEC, summit on the eve of the trilateral, he said: “It would be no exaggeration to say there has been a tectonic shift, and the Asia Pacific region is now the center of global economy, the main technological hub of the planet.”

In a little veiled reference to Western Europe, he said a new world order is emerging which the old order is trying to hold down: “Instead of adapting to this change, the former hegemons sometimes, to their own detriment, want to hold back the development of those who demonstrate development and progress.”

On the sanctions the EU had imposed on his country since the February 24, 2022 outbreak of the Russo-Ukrainian War, Putin said: “Sanctions, tariffs, and export limitations still have an effect, but they are no longer capable of crushing the economies of competing countries.” He said following the sanctions, Russia shifted from the euro and dollar, and its payments in those currencies fell from 85 percent in 2021 to 9 percent: “We were denied the use of these currencies. And frankly speaking, those who did that punished themselves, essentially.”

The Shenzhen Conference, in some respects, was like the Yalta Conference, Crimea, of February 4–11, 1945, when then US President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Soviet leader Joseph Stalin and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill met to discuss the world after the defeat of Nazi Germany. They agreed on war crime tribunals, denazification and the establishment of the United Nations with veto rules for the big countries. But this time, Britain has slipped from that position of preeminence, and its place has been taken by China. The Soviet Union has also disintegrated, and its old position has been inherited by Russia. There was also no nuclear race. The Yalta Conference dissolved into the Cold War with Britain and the US on one side. The Shenzhen Conference may hold occasionally, but China and Russia are likely to remain allies, and the US may eventually return to its old European allies.